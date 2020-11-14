squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I will miss Eddie Van Halen every day for the rest of my life. I saw the band three times, the last time at Phillips Arena in Atlanta in April 2012: Dave on lead vocals and Wolfie on bass. I sat in the fourth row just left of center and was hoarse for three days from screaming out the lyrics of every song along with everyone else. God bless Alex, Valerie, Wolfgang and his millions of fans around the world. R.I.P. buddy, R.I.P.
Church’s Chicken on West Oglethorpe has a terrific manager: Ms. Danaish. She is fair, considerate and willing to work out solutions to problems. It is that kind of customer service that encourages me to return for more. Thank you, Ms. Danaish.
The reason we don’t know what God wants is because we don’t read His word. He tells us exactly what He wants. One thing for sure he does not want is babies murdered, in or out of the womb.
No one should be surprised that sorry president is a sorry, sorry loser.
Kelly Loeffler is apparently having a hard time finding nasty things to say about Warnock. Reduced to accusing him of having the wrong friends; Collins was an easier target.
What do you expect from a man who claimed he was cheated even when he won four years ago? The Republicans need a leader to step forward and tell the man he lost so we can move on. That Masked Man
Excellent commentary by T Gamble about unity. Too much unity may lead to serious consequences. Bush started disastrous Iraq war with almost unanimous support from both parties. Germany was fully united with Hitler, and we know what happened. A divided government is good for keeping extremists in control.
Every Georgia Republican must get their votes counted for Jan. 5. I don’t care when you vote, if it is the day of the 5th, or it is early or it’s in-person or by mail-in ballet. Just make sure your votes are counted for the Republicans. Come rain or shine, you must vote.
Harris is so radical, it would not surprise me if she has plans to knock off Biden so she can be president. Keep an eye on this.
Lacking the capacity to understand JFK’s “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” social activists abandon welfare lines to demand seats at the leadership table, to feast on election spoils. In payoff, self-interest political extortion, Sanders, AOC, BLM and Abrams ignore the concept of nation first and the global threats to its survival.
An old saying: “Right is right, even if no one does it, and wrong is wrong, even if everyone does it.”
Do not know what a half-page ad in The Herald cost, but I believe the school superintendent could find a better way to spend our tax money than to thank the people of Albany for passing another tax for the schools. We can hardly pay our property tax now due to school funding. Something must be done about it, especially for seniors.
Remember when you lost as a child? You cried, called names, made accusations and said the other side cheated? Remember the ride home, the spanking you got, the restriction imposed? And the public apology given to the winner?
