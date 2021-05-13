I knew a RINO would get around to blaming President Biden for the current increase in gas prices. It’s actually due to a cyberattack on the gas pipeline which supplies the entire East Coast of the US. Please get your news from a source other than Fox or Newsmax.
Republican or Democrat: “Democracy for sale, dark money” frightening must-read of a broken political system orchestrated by the rich and powerful where the coinage is the dollar but the currency is bought politicians and manipulated voters. Ruled not led, America eats its own flesh for the price of a penny.
We don’t need “Klean up.” We need the commissioners to make Express Disposal do their job.
All of you who are whining, four months in, that President Biden is the worst president ever ... your man George W. Bush holds that title hands down. And he will be hard to beat.
It seems Yours Truly continues to be a victim of his own squawk regarding his notion of being thought a fool. He repeatedly squawks and removes all doubt instead of keeping his thoughts to himself.
Small businesses can not re-open because they cannot hire people to work. We have more open jobs than anytime in history, yet we are paying people to not work. Can anyone explain this to me?
SMRs, if y'all don't get rid of Trump as the current GOP leader, the Democrats will run the government for the next 40 years.
I loved Chuck Connors as "The Rifleman." I'd forgotten all about "Branded." Fun read on TV characters, though.
Funny how you Trump worshipers keep talking about the money giveaways and jobs availability. All of this giveaway business started with Trump, and it was only his desperate attempt to win the election.
So if pipeliners can go and find another job, then welfare recipients can too, right?
The Braves are a shell of the team they were last season. Looks like a long season.
The pipeline fiasco shows what kind of future we're facing by relying solely on computers. Teens can hack into computers with ease. Imagine with people with bad intent can do.
The House Democrats are pushing for a paperless monetary system in this country. Why would anyone want to do away with our paper currency? That is idiotic. Democrats change your name to socialist party, that is more accurate. That is what the Chinese are wanting to do.
Even if I was a Biden Democrat, I believe I would have to wonder about a statement he made on business not being able to hire workers because of federal and state unemployment checks. He stated on national TV that there was no evidence that those unemployment checks were keeping people from going back to work.
The only problem with "voter integrity" we have is the fact that too many people with integrity are voting, and the GOP is trying to stop them. That's what these laws are all about. That Masked Man
Sorry, DCSS, having teachers in Florida and Illinois teach our kids online is not going to cut it. Students need personal interaction with their teachers. It's time you hired real teachers and quit hoarding money for pet projects and individuals in the school system.
