Yes, Dougherty County certainly misses Nancy Stephenson and her brother, Dr. Chris Smith.
I don't know what Tripp Morgan is doing with his businesses, but selling our only local radio station is a big mistake. He'll soon learn how popular that station was with Ms. Dyer as its manager. It -- and she -- will be missed.
So Adam Inyang is the person who has all the answers as to how the city should spend its money? Instead of trying to sow insurrection as he did at the Albany City Commission meeting, he should get involved in doing positive things for the community.
If Dr. Morgan thinks he can run the Queen Bee without the queen, he's sadly mistaken.
Many in this community use past experiences to condemn our school system, but Superintendent Dyer is a strong leader, and under his leadership the system is doing lots of good things, like the program in Sunday's article. Thank you, Mr. Dyer, and other dedicated educators in our system fighting this up-hill battle.
Shout-out to Adam Inyang for explaining why there is anger over the city's current budget. And, thank you, Albany Herald, for publishing Mr. Inyang's well-written column.
Maybe if the local radio station had settled on a format and played songs from that format, there would have been more support from businesses in the community. Yes, they played songs you didn't hear anywhere else, but they were all over the place.
Recipe for "baked humans": Ignore climate change a few more years. That Masked Man
If you think you have a bad carrier, I will swap with you. Mine will make yours look like a genius. The postmaster in Albany leaves a lot to be desired also.
What I take from Mr. Inyang's somewhat naive writing is that we should take $10 million and give it to ... well, people like Sherrell Byrd who might hand some of it out to people who refuse to work ... but, of course, keep a tidy sum for herself ... for all that hard work.
With all that is at stake with these sports teams, you would think the coaches and players would encourage their teams to get the free COVID vaccine.
Are there any same-race, opposite-sex couples left?
To all you out there complaining about them little church babies coming to Albany to clean up for us ... we like watching them do all the work.
The Queen Bee radio station was a fun experiment ... a lot of people loved it and will miss it.
It seems that the goal of politicians and most media these days is to divide us. Don't fall for it, America. We are better together and much more alike than we are different.
Biden wants zero tolerance on gun dealers, but 300,000 failed background checks last year were never prosecuted because of time involved in the prosecution and no room at the inn (jails).
Harris’ border visit in dress suit and pearls is like my claim to experience Mt. Everest looking at pictures in National Geographic. Ineptness in leadership and worthless politics in high heel shoes parading before cameras while hundreds of thousands swim the river and climb the desert walls.
Breaking news: Energizer Bunny arrested, charged with battery.
