What an awful tragedy for a mother. Tara, I am praying for you and asking God to give you strength to move on, although it will be difficult. Thank you for your words.
SMRs, if you haven’t paid attention, the price of gas has been falling the past 37 days. Thanks to Sleepy Joe.
Systemic liberalism, fantastical progressive politics, White House economic failure and blatant anti-American rhetoric from Democrats are part of the cancer festering in our country. Stamp it out and toss it on a trash pile where it belongs. The Patriot
It’s always pleasant to read about people like the Davises who have been willing to share their art collection with others. I visited the exhibit at Albany State, and there are some truly amazing works on display. Anyone who loves art should check out this display before it leaves Albany.
Let’s see, you have to be 21 to buy alcoholic beverages, buy cigarettes, and now they want you to be 21 before you can buy a gun? Pass a law saying you have to be 21 before you are allowed to vote. Face the facts: If you are under 21 and not mature enough to buy alcoholic beverages, cigarettes or buy a gun, then you are not mature enough to vote.
Thank you, Will Thault, for your series of articles on FDR’s “Four Freedoms” speech. I looked up the Norman Rockwell illustrations, and they go along perfectly with Roosevelt’s words. Your series has been a fitting tribute to something we take more and more for granted, our liberty.
While all the county employees are celebrating their coming raises, those of us who actually pay taxes are getting ready for an even bigger bite coming out of the money we earn. This runaway spending is already out of hand; I’m certain it’s going to get worse when the right reverend, who has no financial background, comes on board.
Thank you, Senator Sims, for putting your support behind Phoebe and Albany Tech’s nursing academy. With do-nothings on the Historic Committee voting to try and make Phoebe rebuild a school that means little to this community, I wouldn’t blame Phoebe if they built their project in another city or county.
I can only imagine your pain, Tara. I’m praying that God will be with you as you live without your loved one.
We’ve got COVID, AIDS, the flu and all these other bad things going on all around us, and now we find out we have monkeypox in southwest Georgia? I guess next we’ll see plagues of locusts.
All of the Republicans know Trump incited a coup on Jan. 6. Why are they afraid to speak up? All Republicans are cowards.
When I think of America’s current situation, my mind keeps flashing to Mayberry when Andy left Barney in charge.
Run, Josh, run. Don’t’ forget to take your brother Herschel with you.
Another SMR is mad at me and questioning my credentials. Based on his letter, it seems like he owns several assault weapons because, just like the punks who shoot unarmed children, he only feels powerful with a gun in his hand. I don’t care if you believe in my credentials because, as a real man, I don’t need you to. Signed, Yours Truly
