Let it begin with you, Sanford Bishop. Stop the madness. Think for yourself, and don’t allow Pelosi to further divide our country. When is enough enough?
The cowardly Republican senators who cringe and whine about convicting Trump are saying loudly that using every available tool to stay in office after losing an election is perfectly acceptable, even if it risks civil war. America deserves better.
Thanks to Publix and TJ Maxx for still striving to keep us all safe. Target is starting to slip, and Walmart has quit caring altogether.
I see where the Buckhead area of north Atlanta is looking into forming a new city and leaving Atlanta because of the crime. Also it states that the Buckhead area is 20% of the Atlanta population but pays 45% of the taxes. Sound a little familiar?
Your article, Mr. Fletcher, offered a personal look at people who actually have had COVID. I found it refreshing. Sadly, most of the people we hear/read about are ones who have passed away. Thank you ... and hang in there, Mr. Elizondo.
If Ms. Abrams does not work as hard to get everyone vaccinated for COVID as she worked to get everyone registered to vote, Trump will be president in 2024.
No matter if it is Trump or anyone else, someone such as Sanford Bishop voting to impeach anyone is really a joke. Here is a man that has been reprimanded twice for spending money out of his campaign fund illegally, for country clubs dues, private school for his grandchildren, lavish parties, gasoline bills. And he, and many other very bad politicians, get to vote on someone else doing wrong?
The biggest difference I see between the kids of today in Dougherty County and of the ones that I grew up with is a lack of good old-fashioned manners. We were taught to treat others the way we wanted to be treated. You earned respect by giving it. Most of the kids today haven’t been taught how to act in public.
Hey SMRs, let’s be realistic. Do you realize you were duped by Trump’s Lies.
What does the fact that Speaker Pelosi is a woman have to do with her having too much power? Was former majority leader McConnell’s gender ever a negative for his stranglehold on the Senate? It’s 2021, not the 1950s.
Please Google the purpose of the NAACP; see that it is doing what it is supposed to do. What the Herald put in the paper about B.J. Fletcher is news, and considering what she is being accused of, warrants front-page viewing. If she is guilty of driving to Washington and participating in terroristic activities, it will be investigated and she will be charged, as will so many others who are guilty.
Japan, supposedly the “gold standard” of mask wearing, has declared a state of emergency due to “out of control” spread of COVID-19. So much for the idea that masks prevent the spread of the virus.
It’s shameful the way deplorable squawkers describe what will happen because Democrats are in charge of managing the country. Of course, Democrats will make sure deplorables survive. But they are basically mentally ill describing how they’ll miss Trump’s third-world vision of death and chaos for Americans.
