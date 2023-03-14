squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Just a quick note to Equality man: Southerners by simple fact of their geographic location were citizens of Confederate States. You sure don't live up to the squawkbox name you've chosen. And you obviously have great animosity toward those of us proud to be Southern born and raised.

  By Albany Herald Readers
  Updated