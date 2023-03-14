Just a quick note to Equality man: Southerners by simple fact of their geographic location were citizens of Confederate States. You sure don't live up to the squawkbox name you've chosen. And you obviously have great animosity toward those of us proud to be Southern born and raised.
You can't have a local economy fueled by poverty and expect to have successful high-cost entertainment.
Enlightened America has found its residential candidates: to be entrusted the sustainment of the most precious planet, the leadership of our nation, the protection, education and future of our children, the wisest in reason, purest in heart and character, strongest among men: Biden, Harris and Trump.
Someone in the GBI must be a fan of "The Office." It can't be coincidental that they took the name of their sting operation in Bainbridge -- "Threat Level Midnight" -- from Michael Scott's movie with that same name. I like it.
Vaccinated Man: More children are killed through abortion than by guns. Explain the difference.
SMRs, since your great leader Trump deregulated large corporate laws, not only should you watch for trains coming through town, you should call your banker.
Carlton, don't give credence to criticism from people you wouldn't go to for advice.
What happened to the Police Report that covered Feb 23-25? Remember that’s when the Task Force had roadblocks around town. Who did they catch?
"You can't shame the devil." SMRs prove this on a daily basis with their blatant and shameless lies. No real American cares if the insurrectionists sing the National Anthem, least of all their victims. But none have been held for 750 days without trial. Nice lie ... I mean nice try. Signed, Yours Truly
There once was a dedicated and competent group running the civic center. No longer. I won't go to another event there.
Depositors of the failed banks will get all their money. The government is giving the money to them, but taxpayers are paying the bills. The Biden administration will give these people their money, but would they do that for non-Biden supporters?
It is past time that the relationship between UGA football and Athens police be investigated. Jalen Carter, the same guy racing with other UGA employees and players during the tragic wreck that killed two young people, had failed to obey a traffic stop the week before, going 89 MPH in a 45 MPH speed zone.
Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that the people who have the most live the longest.
Squawker, to answer your question, anyone that values their own personal safety will not be using the trail, and as for who is paying for it, look in the mirror.
Alas, poor Albany, you have a penchant for taking one step forward and about 15 or so back. Look who runs your governments.
As usual, Squawker, you got it wrong. The Jan. 6th Commission is not a farce; Jim Jordan and his committees are the definition of farce. The saddest part is that you defend a traitor who attempted a coup. I bet your ancestors were Confederates; supporting losers seems to run in your family. The Equality Man
