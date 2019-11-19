Now is the time for Dougherty County to have only two public high schools. We spent money for Monroe to go to a playoff game and get beat that bad. Two schools in Region 4A can compete.
Mayor Hubbard is a nice lady. But she has done little to nothing for Albany. Chris Cohilas is working to maintain a status quo where the county government can be at least a little relevant. He is self-serving. Bo Dorough is the most qualified person for the mayor's job.
The current power structure scratches each others' back. With two new city officials coming on board in Wards IV and VI, let's add one more at the top of the list. Elect Bo Dorough mayor of the city of Albany.
Impeachment is the death penalty for a politician. The Ukraine phone call does not warrant the death penalty.
I could not vote in the mayor’s race because I live outside the city limits, but I encourage everyone to vote for Bo in this runoff. The endorsement of Mayor Hubbard by the chairman of the Dougherty county commission just shows he is afraid he would no longer be the top dog in the political community. This community needs a change of leadership at the top.
I join Commission Chairman Cohilas in supporting Ms. Hubbard for mayor.
When it comes to Albany politics, Bo knows.
Donald E. Cole misled in his blatant attempt to discredit Rep. Bishop, saying he didn't know the facts and that Trump released a transcript of his Ukraine call. Rep. Bishop and the House called for an inquiry after three House committees heard whistleblower evidence and other info from Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Trump released only a rough transcript.
Bo voted to raise his own pay last time he was in office
Since this impeachment process has started, the Republicans have no factual defense for the president. This will make all Republicans look bad.
Freedom of speech is not allowed in liberal socialist America. Social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter silence conservative voices, voters and politicians. Conservatives cannot speak or walk safely in the streets without Antifa or other liberal anti-Americans getting in their face if they say something they don’t like.
You think you can take my guns? Well, all I can say, Hoss, is come and get 'em if you think you can.
Old song: "I heard it from a friend who, heard it from a friend who, heard it from" a friend that Adam Shiff is running a clown show.
It should be known that people who dislocate their hips have a good chance to develop avracular necrosis due to damage to the hip’s blood supply when the hip is jarred out of the hip socket.
I find it completely out of line and reprehensible that The Herald put an endorsement for Hubbard on the front page. An apology to Bo and or a front-page endorsement is needed. Disgusting.
Let's don't forget the Ward VI runoff while we're discussing local politics. The heir of Mary Young-Cummings, who was an embarrassment to the city of Albany, is running, and his platform is "I've had everything given to me, everyone else on the southside should too." Demetrius Young is a joke.