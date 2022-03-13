squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Schools are supposed to produce useful citizens, and that is not a healthy parasite trained to live off the public dole.
World Economic Forum wants everyone who resists the Great Reset to be forced into China-style “re-education camps.”
Squawkers: If you devoted even a tenth of the energy doing something positive in this community — volunteering, exercising, visiting friends, supporting local events — as you do whining about the president, your world and this community in general would be a much better place.
Last week, Ludwig made fun of the looks of a couple that called him out for dropping his pants in the Civic Center parking lot. This week he makes fun and disrespects a cop that stopped him. I do not know where or how he got to write a column in the Herald, but we could really find someone else that does not think he is a god.
Hammer Jam was another fun evening, one of the good things that goes on in Albany. It benefits Habitat and gives everyone an evening of entertainment. Can’t get much better than that.
Why don’t you ever see the headline “Psychic Wins Lottery”?
I get from reading his columns that Scott Ludwig is one of those people who blames everyone else for the things he does wrong. Typical entitled yuppie who is convinced the world would be better if everyone was just like him.
When buying and selling are controlled by legislation, legislators are the first to be bought and sold. — P.J. O’Rourke
If we’re talking greatest artists, let’s throw in Bob Seger, Elton John, Matallica, Bob Dylan, Steppenwolf ... so many more.
SMRs, that political pendulum is swinging to the left and, sad to say, Mr. Trump is pushing it in that direction.
Yes, by all means, vote for Lorenzo Heard. Let’s just go ahead and turn this place over to the false prophets and the men who do evil and watch a once fine city turn into a wasteland. Putting this man in office would be like putting the wolf in charge of guarding the henhouse. He is a man of no substance and no character. He’s no man of God.
Republicans and Democrats were on the steps of the capital building waving American flags in support of Ukraine. Waving flags is not going to help save Ukraine from the Russian invasion. Biden and our allies could have helped supply Ukraine with weapons before Russia invaded.
Circuses are having a hard time hiring clowns because they all go into politics.
The problem is not that men can’t be good parents, it’s that, nowadays, there are so many worthless men who father children and then provide no kind of nurturing or guidance. If you have a good father, consider yourself lucky.
Why can’t we read editorials by George Wills instead of that right-wing flame-thrower Reagan?
So now a SMR is criticizing Bill Clinton and even had the nerve to mention Clinton’s “sexual predator activities.” A Trump lover actually said that. Clinton was no angel, but he didn’t cheat on his wife as much as Trump has cheated on his three wives. If Trump is your hero, then you support his racist, adulterous, Putin-loving ways. Signed, Yours Truly
It is time for Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.