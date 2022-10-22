Thank you, Scott Ludwig, for your editorial. It is so sad the Republican Party doesn’t have enough respect for Georgia voters to think they would not realize that ... the ability to carry a ball does not qualify a person to represent Georgia in the U S Senate.
We want to thank the nice, tall gentleman in the orange shirt that paid for our purchase at the Sylvester Dollar Tree today (Friday, Oct. 21). Your kindness was greatly appreciated. God bless you, and we thank you.
Carlton, what a pleasant surprise to see you write a political editorial without hammering Republicans and giving a pass to the Democrats. Keep it up, there might be hope for you yet, although I’m sure you didn’t make your lefty loon followers very happy.
Re Pretoria Fields: When people with no scruples are allowed to write their own ticket, they’ll screw anyone over.
Sanford, is your aide sending in squawks claiming to be a farmer again?
Why exactly does The Herald run columns by Scott Ludwig? It’s not that he’s such an all-in liberal, it’s that he has such a superior attitude that is demeaning to readers. Maybe if he were a better writer, he’d have a right to be so smug. Sadly, he’s not. Please, get rid of him.
“If you have food on your table, thank God.” He’s the One who makes it possible.
On Oct. 31 many young children will be out trick-or-treating for goodies. Please remind our readers to tell their children not to eat anything until it has been thoroughly checked. Drugs and fentanyl can look like candy. Also recommend families give out small toys or quarters in place of candy and edible treats. Do not take the drug problem lightly. Be safe.
Wow! Yesterday I drove through Meigs and thought, “How like Albany Meigs has become.”
Once again, a Republican displays their ignorance. This mental midget claims Sen. Warnock is not a pastor or he would never approve the negative ads against Herschel Walker. Please inform that high school dropout that if the ad doesn’t end with “I’m Raphael Warnock and I approved this message,” then Warnock didn’t run that ad. The Equality Man
We are living in a time when intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t get their feelings hurt. So much for political correctness.
Before Atlanta black business owners vote they need to think about how much money Warnock/Abrams cost them by demanding the All-Star baseball game be relocated away from Atlanta.
It seems the city of Albany now concerns itself only with a specific segment of the population. I’ve heard many of them talking about “payback.” Is that what our city has come to? No wonder people are moving out of here. Put me on the list of people planning to get out.
To the squawker farmer that says we don’t know how the Farm Bill works: For all of us that do know how it works and have been involved with it for 30 years, we know it is the biggest fraud program that the U.S. has ever had and taxpayers foot the bill.
I want to congratulate the Winchester Transgender Peanut Gallery for teaching kids and grandkids to be as disrespectful as you were growing up.
