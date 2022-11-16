...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
According to a Hershel political commercial, he supposedly represents small-town values. These values include lying, adulterous behavior, hypocritical actions, violence and lack of respect for women. I’m glad I didn’t grow up with these small-town values.
My interpretation of what Lorenzo Heard said was that 42 years of grifting and conning is what gives him experience as the incoming county chairman.
SMRs, when your pitcher can’t throw strikes, you take him out of the game. That is what the GOP should do to Trump.
No, squawker, the results of the elections say we like equal rights for everyone. It says democracy matters, that the majority of us like a non-tweeting, problem-solving president and Congress. The results say when you oppose ideas and have no agenda or platform nor show real interest in governing, we vote for those who do.
Some squawkers are like clouds; when they disappear, it is a brighter day for everyone.
Trumpsters love to get all worked up about Hunter Biden, but are OK with their cult leader having leaders from other countries stay in his hotel while he was president. Also, do some research and see the deals his family made with China and Saudi Arabia.
Heard says he will not respond to people who call him “Lorenzo,” only “Reverend Heard.” Well, he certainly hasn’t done anything to show himself revered. Getting a congregation to follow you in church is easy. Being a man of God is a little harder. This person’s actions show he is no man of God.
Regarding the “renaming” of the Dougherty courthouse: What is the current name? Who was it named for? If the courthouse is currently not named, than it wouldn’t be a renaming. How can the commissioner’s consider the issue presented as stated in the paper? Follow up please.
Amen, Fletcher. Do we really need 10 to 20 days to vote? Make Election Day a national holiday and vote on Election Day. The lines may be longer, but there’s a lot less chance of voter fraud.
The “old” saying about three strikes will come to be after the next four years in Georgia. Stacey Abrams says she will be back and will most likely receive her third strike for governor. Even black men did not support her this past election. Is she that slow of a learner?
They sure have some incompetent and uneducated people working at these fast-food restaurants these days. I went to a drive-thru and ordered a No. 12 combo, and they didn’t know what 12 was. And these people want $15 an hour?
The USPS has a hard time delivering my important mail. But I have to commend them on their ability to properly deliver every political campaign pamphlet that was addressed to my home.
Republican outrage at their abysmal midterm performance brings joy to my heart. Their party is so morally bankrupt that Herschel Walker can pay for five abortions and have 10 baby mama’s and they’ll still vote for him. His only purpose is putting a black face on white supremacy. The Equality Man
Roll out the barrels — of lipstick. Albany to take another shot at some downtown refurb from the master plan. Another trip on the yellow brick road?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.