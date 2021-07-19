squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Come on, Carlton, I know money is tight with the paper and you do not have to pay guest columnist James Pratt for his articles. But after reading about a third of his Sunday column, I realized he had no idea what he was trying to say, nor how to say it. His degree in criminology does not make him a writer.
Pretoria Fields wants to close the doors on me for a private party. Then, the party gets canceled, they want me to come. I don’t think so.
Great article on fast-food restaurants. Another thing. All of these corporations are downsizing their portions, raising their prices and laughing all the way to the bank. Something you don’t see locals doing. Spot on.
I’m joining you, Fletcher, and not stopping at one of these no-dining-inside restaurants to wait in a ridiculously long line. If these places are going to inconvenience us, they won’t get the convenience of spending any more of my money. There are plenty of places that want my business.
Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Jared all profited from Trump’s being president. And a squawker calls Hunter Biden a crook? Trump is still grifting his followers with his second PAC. Squawker, you are not just myopic but totally blind.
Are we going to one day look back and wish we’d taken advantage of the window to defeat the COVID-19 virus as more and more start dying all around us? God sent us this opportunity to beat this virus; if we don’t take advantage of it, we’ll be left to deal with his wrath.
Our government needs to build a gigantic prison in the New Mexico desert and start putting all these Antifa and BLM terrorist in there, along with the other street hoodlums. No law books, no gym, no A/C. Sandwiches three meals a day.
The fifth story in the Phil Facchini series was the best of the bunch. Good writing on a talented musician. We need more stories like this.
Someone needs to remind Professor Pratt of the old adage “better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth (or write columns) and remove all doubt.”
James Pratt needs to understand that both the city and county commissioners can only use what they have to work with. If the “do-nothings and porch-sitters” waiting for the government to provide for them are all you have to work with, then you can’t expect much to change. Pratt is either part of the solution or part of the problem.
Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for the series on Phil Facchini. Fascinating look at a talented musician.
If you thought saggy pants advocate Pratt’s appearance at city commission meetings was a joke and waste of everyone’s time, just read his senseless rambling in Sunday’s paper.
I think most folks would agree: Shopping at stores in your pajamas is a sure sign of some sort of mental illness.
I am so glad Ulf Kirchdorfer is sharing his photography talent with The Albany Herald. His pictures are phenomenal. Thank you, sir.
When people look back at the COVID-19 pandemic, they will cringe about a world in which so many thousands died while begging for the vaccine and so many others died refusing to take the vaccine when it was available to them.
