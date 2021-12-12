Kentucky has been struck by the wrath of the gods. They must be appeased. Offer up Mitch McConnell. Cut out his liver, since he does not have a heart.
And so, rather than riding off into the sunset, ole Spencer will stay snugly at the teat a little longer, cost of the extension not given, of course.
Why would a full-size Dougherty County school bus stop at the corner of Ashford Drive and Old Dominion Road and let off one teenage-looking student at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday? Then continue down Ashford Drive with no other person but the driver of the bus?
Count me among the many people who are fascinated by the Anglin brothers' escape from Alcatraz. I'd like to thank David Widner for sharing his family's legacy and thank The Albany Herald for telling Widner's story. This stuff is fascinating.
Wonderful article, Creede Hinshaw, on autumn leaves.
Being that our Marine base is so very important to Albany, I am concerned to read that the Corps is eliminating all of its tanks and most of the artillery in the next few years. Also, a reduction in force of 20,000 Marines. Not sure, but I think maintenance on tanks is important part of our base.
I've seen all the Alcatraz documentaries. They were criminals, but the Anglins are true folk heroes.
A big thank you to Mr. McNeal for his generous medical contribution to Lee County schools. I’m an Albany resident, and as long as it will be used for the good of others, I don’t care what county gets it.
Forget Fletcher's complaints about David Perdue's sycophantic relationship with Donald Trump. Perdue is just another very dishonest, self-serving politician who did, admittedly, hang on Trump's every word. We definitely don't need him as our governor.
My hometown was so small the Dominos delivery person rode a bicycle.
There is no reason to keep the McDonald’s dining room closed except to keep labor costs down and profits up. “Don’t ever let a crisis go to waste.” Rahm Emanuel
The Squawker complaining about the Doublegate tournament must be mentally challenged or just plain dumb. You have to account for number of entries. Would you be happy if the female winner got a check for $10-$20 instead of the medal?
Ads on Fox News must be cheap. The Medicare coverage commercials have run over 1,000 times.
Who in his right mind thinks Perdue doesn’t know Trump has no integrity? A trip to Mar-a-Lago is obligatory for any RINO running for office. As for Kemp’s standing “up for doing the right thing,” really? He’s just trying not to incur more of Trump’s wrath after not “finding” the votes needed to overturn the presidential election.
In 2019, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and other Democrats condemned the hate crime against Jussie Smollett. They all have egg on their faces believing that hoax. What suckers they were.
Trumpsters, please tell us why, if Trump and his associates did nothing wrong on Jan 6, why are they refusing to tell their side? Guilty.
All these politicians that want to distribute the wealth should start with their wealth first to show they believe in what they say.
