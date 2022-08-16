squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
We are to the point in society where everyone has rights, but no one has accountability.
Take off your blinders, Trumpeters. Democrats want your messiah to run for president again. They have weak candidates themselves, but they know they can beat at least one person in a presidential race. Want to guess who that is? Trust me, Democrats want Trump on the ballot as much as you sycophants do.
Patriot, you did it again. Your group doesn’t support law enforcement. You want to defund the FBI, brutalize capital police and keep allowing illegal weapons for local police to handle.
Two people show up for county hearings on a property tax increase. It’s a slam dunk guys, everyone’s happy.
Please get the air at Lake Park Elementary School fixed. It is hot for students.
I can’t wait until November when we take the House and Senate and Trump regains his stolen presidency in 2024. We will see much better times unless China takes advantage of the quisling presently living in the White House.
Think people, a judge hands down a search warrant. Either it is served, or those refusing to serve it are fired. If you have a problem, it should be with the prosecutor who requested it, and the Judge who signed it.
The so-called Squawkbox is populated by people who don’t have the intellect, the wittiness, the sarcasm, nor the power of the English language that I have. It’s really pretty boring and same-old same-old. Signed, Sister Ruby
I see Vanilla Isis camped outside the Phoenix FBI with their weapons, as if they were intimidating someone. I hope those miscreants realize that if a confrontation did occur, the FBI would wipe them out. Someone should tell them that a gun fight is vastly different from target practice. The Equality Man
I don’t think Trump is going to be grabbing much “p” where he’s going.
Looking at the Monday’s photo of the SSA students, couldn’t help but wonder what the average Body Mass Index is. Well-fed group.
Hey, Yours Truly and Equality Man, when Trump becomes your president, Michelle’s closet will be rifled through and your anointed one will have his $30 million home ransacked. I know you idiots will weep and yelp like little girls.
There are no delusions whatsoever about the self-destructive path the Democrats have chosen for their agenda. You can spend trillions until Hades freezes over and not stop 1 inch of sea level rise. Mother earth will do as she pleases. The Patriot
SMRs, a recent survey of All Benny Republicans reveals that Trump is an embarrassment and that it’s time to move on to a more credible candidate.
Apparently you can too spend yourself out of debt. If you couldn’t, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would no longer exist. They both are still hawking the same erroneous policies that caused the ‘08 real estate debacle, and yet they both are still in business. So it must work.
There is a reason Lady Justice wears a blindfold. Politicians in power can now ignore laws that do not agree with their agenda. Our Republic is in danger if the powerful can pick and choose which laws they will abide by.
