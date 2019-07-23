Is it really a good idea to raise money for domestic violence by selling beer?
Seems every time I pass through the intersection of Highway 520/82 and Doublegate Road, there is fresh evidence of another fender bender in the middle of the intersection. Just how many small wrecks occur at this intersection. Why isn't the debris cleaned up?
Jamey Johnson playing in Albany? Now we're talking real musicians. Thank you, Spectra.
Constance Burkes was head of the local Democratic party, and now James Williams is? No wonder the state and city had to take over qualifying for that group last year. Definitely a leadership -- or lack of -- issue there.
There was a full-page article in Monday's Albany Herald about the first landing on the moon. Very interesting material, but there was no mention or photo of the American flag being planted on the moon. Very sad.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the stories about This Solid Ground and why Monroe Brown split up. We've had a musical void in this community for a while. Good to see some actual musicians coming back onto the scene.
In 2019 “racist comments” = anything people don’t like.
Here's why the Democrats will lose the election to Trump: They're listening to those bubble-headed women who are using their color as an excuse to act like jerks. If anyone opposes their outlandish agendas, they just cry racism. Their act has grown old, and as a lifetime Democrat, I now plan to vote for Trump.
Interesting that for the past week the Democrats and media's attention was all on "The Squad" and not the 20 candidates competing for the presidency. We know where their priorities lie.
Thank you, Joe Whitfield, for your excellent job of getting out into the community and reporting on local athletes. It's good to see local sports again.
The goals of communism and the new world order are the destruction of Christianity, monarchies,and nation-states and the establishment of a one-world government; abolition of family ties and marriage by promoting homosexuality and promiscuity; and suppression of collective identity through the specious theory of universal human brotherhood.
Fletcher, looks like The Grammar Guy is covering the same territory you did a while back. But he had a name for the word-thing you wrote about. (I did like your "new" words better, though.)
Marc Thiessen is right about the Democratic party’s new standard: No one is above the law, including the president, except illegal immigrants. Democrats are for open borders and free education and health care for illegal immigrants.
It may be hot as blazes outside, but the dwindling of the last few days of July does bring hope: The football season is just around the corner. Go Rams! Go Dawgs! Go Falcons!
Donald Trump is a businessman who became president and showed how useless politicians really are. That's why they hate him.
Trump's fake Christians live by the rule of "love thy neighbor, as long as they look like them."
Democrats claim and complain that Trump lies all the time, then when he tells the truth the Democrats vote to condemn him.