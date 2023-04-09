That’s a very cute story, Fletcher. I guess since you wield the power of the pen at The Herald, we will all just have to grin and bear it. I could also do with a much smaller dose of words and phrases such as diversity, transgenderism, supremacy, systemic racism, etc. Thanks for explanation and for editing even your best writers.
Kelly Loeffler came to Albany to tour the facility that, in part, her money — not government money — helped fund. Are you saying you only vote or stand behind color? Not accomplishments? Sad. Bet if you had a child that needed care, you would take the white woman’s help. Sad to have people on earth that think like you.
Thanks for the interview with REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin. REO was one of my favorite bands long before “Hi Infidelity.” And I agree: “You Get What You Play For” is one of — if not the — best live albums ever.
While Dougherty County, Albany and the Dougherty School System keep adding to one of the largest millage rates in the state, Lee County is cutting its rate dramatically. It’s all because Dougherty County’s few remaining taxpayers have to pay for all the freeloaders and welfare recipients.
You know, if those teens on the South Carolina beach had had guns strapped to their bathing suits, no one would have been shot. Arm teens now!
Our older generation may have been a lot of things, but at least we weren’t offended by pancake syrup.
How is Ron DeSantis going to be commander in chief if he can’t even beat Mickey Mouse?
Thank you, Claire Fox Hillard and Albany Symphony performers, for another great season. Let’s not take this local treasure for granted.
I think, from reading the articles about Lee County’s growth, that I can see reason developing. Lee County obviously has some very caring leaders who are not looking to get wealthy on the taxpayers’ dime. They drive their own cars, don’t ask for lots of perks, and care about their community. Albany should take note ... but it won’t.
Carlton, just because it pops into your head, doesn’t mean you should put it in print.
Herald, the term “proven oil reserves” is very misleading. Proven means a well has been drilled and is pumping oil. Unproven is what geologists are 99% sure is underneath the Rockies, ANWR and the Gulf of Mexico. Environmentalists use “proven” to discount the amount of oil the USA has at it’s disposal.
If anybody should be in prison, it’s Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.
“Something needs to be done about guns” ... Dead children, grandmothers shot in bed, intruders at 3 a.m. Tragic. More tragically dangerous, wantonly stupid, however, is to call for the guns while accommodating local terrorist, to refuse to acknowledge that murder and hate is who they are. Pestilence must, like cancer, be eradicated at the source.
Thank you, Herald, for reprinting the Kelly Loeffler column. Straight talk about the horrible behavior of these left-wing prosecutors. Criminals should be prosecuted and locked up, not coddled and released to rape and kill again.
All of you Trumpsters be sure to read Cal Thomas in the Friday paper.
