squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

That’s a very cute story, Fletcher. I guess since you wield the power of the pen at The Herald, we will all just have to grin and bear it. I could also do with a much smaller dose of words and phrases such as diversity, transgenderism, supremacy, systemic racism, etc. Thanks for explanation and for editing even your best writers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated