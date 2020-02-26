Hey squawker, I never believed that the doorknob licker actually licked doorknobs. As an ever-Trumper, I figured he/she was more at home licking boots and bussing butts.
Lisa: I met you at Harvey's on Feb. 11. I was in a bit of distress and you were so kind to me; kind even before you knew I had a problem. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I paid it forward and helped another with their laundry and gave my gum to the cashier. I hope I run into you one day; you're an angel. P.S. I kept the beer for myself. LOL.
Too soon old, too late smart.
Does it tell you something when seven of nine court employees are fired for stealing? Does it tell you of the ability of people in important positions choosing employees? Seven of nine? A complete idiot can pick 50% correctly by guessing.
"We don't have a lot of low- to moderate-income housing." BJ, where do you get this? The shear volume of such housing is a contributor to why we have so much poverty and crime. Wake up.
Delusional squawker, it is 501(c)(3), and Psalm 83:18 has nothing to do with this.
While it is a good thing for Sherwood Academy to give money to Phoebe for an ambulance, that is a nonprofit giving to a nonprofit. Since neither pays local taxes, it would be nice if Sherwood would have used the money to buy one of the firetrucks that our city/county needs. Phoebe could always go down to the islands and bring some of that non-taxable money back and buy an ambulance.
In the first debates, the Democrats fired shots at Trump. In the last two, they formed a circular firing squad to fire at each other.
Are we dumbing down the school tests to aid students or make it look like educators are doing a better job?
America has really changed when people are criticized for being successful. During the Democratic debate in South Carolina, all of the candidates wanted to jump on Bloomberg and Steyer for being billionaires. I don't think many people get to be ultra-rich by being stupid. Bernie could not open his mouth without saying "Billionaire Bloomberg." Shameful bunch they are.
After several more major gaffes campaigning this week in South Carolina, Joe Biden's family should get in contact with A Place For Mom to find Joe a nice, comfortable place to live outside the White House.
I would like to see all defense attorneys ask a Judge just before trial if they support our Constitution in a marijuana case. Then ask the Judge to read our 9th and 10th amendments to our Constitution and explain how then you can convict my client.
To the squawker criticizing the SMR squawker but says he is not a Republican: Of course, you are not. A true Republican no longer exists. You are now a supporter of the Trumpkin party.
Another SMR coming at me. True colors you say? I have always been true to my beliefs. I came to Albany in the '80s as a Marine. We left, I changed careers, and came back after I retired as a police officer. We chose SOWEGA. If you don't like Albany, you can do like you said and hit 75 (or Oglethorpe, Dawson, Slappey) with a full tank. "Squawkbox to Ballot Box." Signed, Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.