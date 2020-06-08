squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The move to disband or defund police departments in major cities must have the criminal community giddy with visions of not worrying about the possibility of being caught and punished. The Old West “vigilante committee” will take over law enforcement in those cities.
Michael Fowler, we are praying with you.
Good article by Warren D. Grant; however, he must have fallen asleep in his chair when he said only a few were involved in those reprehensible acts.
Again and again, President Trump is a failure in leadership. Instead of expressing compassion to African Americans, he talks about escalating the violence instead of bringing it down. He divides our citizens instead of trying to bring people together, and expresses hate instead of understanding of the hurt and pain they have experienced. He is so weak and pathetic when compared to Joe Biden.
De Blasio and Gov. Cuomo have handled the pandemic poorly, and what a disaster the riots are. I don’t want our country to be like New York.
Hope someone is looking closely at how New Zealand handled the virus. They seem to have had some success.
Turn on any TV news report, and you’ll see gangs of thugs vandalizing, looting, and burning property while the reporter says there were mostly peaceful demonstrations. Mob rule seems to be OK, and the radicals now want to defund police departments and abolish prisons. That’s not the kind of world I want to live in.
Do not fret because of evildoers, Be not envious toward wrongdoers: Psalm 37:1
City officials wanted everyone to get tested: On May 1 I went to the civic center to get tested by the National Guard/Augusta Hospital. They got all of my contact info and tested me. On May 15 I called for results ... was told I was pending. I called again June 5 to get my results ... was told “still pending.” After I firmly requested an answer, I was told they would call back. No one has called back. City officials made a big deal about this ... maybe they can explain the process or pass the buck like Trump.
Wonder how many customers B.J. is gonna lose over publicly endorsing Sanford Bishop and Kelly Loeffler?
Let’s do face recognition on those faces that were not covered by the looters, find their addresses and arrest them. Then put them in jail for stealing and any other damage they did, including hurting people and property. That’s how we get them to stop this behavior.
Also mourn for David Dorn, retired, black, St. Louis police captain, murdered by looters while trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop and all others killed and injured by rioters and looters.
Do you really hear how moronic you sound? First, no Christian would teargas his brothers in Christ. Your fearless leader’s moments of reflection were with himself, because he believes he’s God. He’s only been in a church once since his election.
Protest? The mob protest looks to me like a lynch mob. Does not everyone deserve due process in court? The media seem to be wise enough to decide guilt without hearing the evidence. We could skip the courts and be quick to punish, like China?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.