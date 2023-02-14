President Biden said no one making under $400k will have their taxes raised. The IRS has said new agents will focus on high-earning taxpayer audits. Neither Biden nor his administration said there would be no audits of lower-income-earning tax cheats. Sounds like a fair policy to me.
Another mass shooting brought to you by the do-nothing Republican Party. GOP: Guns Over People.
Gov. Sarah Sanders said the Biden administration has failed America. Has she been living under a rock the last two years? Biden has created over 12 million jobs. She was a bad choice by the GOP to give a rebuttal.
How is it possible that APD doesn’t pull over all of the cars with modified mufflers that are as loud a freight train? I nearly ran off the road when one passed me the other day.
62 — Senior Citizen: You get your first SS check; 70 — Senior Citizen: You wait for full SS benefits; 71 — You are old.
Everything is racist. Vanilla ice cream, regular milk, acting respectable in public, keeping your yard clean; even highways are racist. Now they are trying to determine if white paint is racist. Obviously people have nothing better to do with their lives.
Can someone explain to me why NFL players fail to show respect for our National Anthem?
The idea that fighter jets could defeat the technology of aliens who possess faster-than-light capability is absurd. If aliens are actually visiting Earth, they aren’t stupid enough to have their UFOs shot down by the military morons of Canada and the Pentagon.
I agree with Republican congressmen; only Americans should be allowed to vote in America. No illegals should be allowed to vote. What is wrong with Democrats? Have they no common sense or patriotic values? Maybe they need to do what they promised to do if Trump won in 2016, leave America.
Mr. low-life squawker, please get a life so you have more to offer this forum than cow manure.
Just had an intergalactic Zoom conference with the Romulans, Cardasians, Ferengi, Klingons and Vulcans. They all denied knowledge of flying spy balloons in ours or Canadian airspace. The Borg said we’re not good enough to be considered for assimilation. Guess it was the Chinese. Or maybe it was “Q.”
Isn’t it amazing? The most extensive pack of liars, our federal politicians, are turning on one of their own for lying during his campaign.
Carlton, no love song, silly or not, can make up for the aggravation of having to see your mug in the paper on a regular basis. We need someone who is in touch with America — a conservative Republican — to share their views.
When making a point in a comparative way, I think it best to, for example, use a Granny Smith vs. a Red Delicious. I am hard pressed to see Tampa (2.9 million), Nashville (1.3 million) and Dallas (6.5 million) in population with their respective growth rates or rates of crime as comparable to Albany.
Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.
It was good to see B.J. using her influence in the fourth estate. You go, girl.
