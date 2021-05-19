Fair is fair. No one should be forced into vaccination. On the other hand, since my taxes support Medicare and Medicaid, I should not have to pay medical bills when these idiots do get COVID. So let’s set a deadline. If any person who is unvaccinated gets COVID after that date, Medicare and Medicaid may not pay their medical bills.
What a lovely, heartfelt story by Tara Dyer about the Harrell family. I had tears in my eyes when I finished reading the story, and I found myself wishing I could donate one of my kidneys. (Age and health won't let me.) God bless you, Mr. Harrell, and God bless you Ms. Dyer for your excellent story.
Instead of placing speed-control devices all over the city/county streets that cost more money, let’s put more traffic police on the streets, catch the idiots that speed with no regard for others and let them pay a large fine for that privilege. That way the city/county will make money.
Get ready Lee County taxpayers. I smell a large lawsuit coming. This, along with the money that has already been wasted on a hospital that will never happen, is unbelievable.
So James Pratt is a professor at ASU, and Professor Pratt thinks it is racist to have a city ordinance against men walking around with their pants to their knees, showing their underwear. Maybe people teaching youth, like Pratt, is the reason they have no respect for anyone or anything.
Regions bank: Fix your ATM for deposits or open up. I'm tired of this poor service. Do I need to change banks?
It seems that if Bo Johnson were as intelligent as he claims to be, he would not have bought or lived in a house that has flooded multiple times over his “three decades of experience,” then complain to the local municipalities they need to do something about water that was there long before he was.
A message to Don Lemon: Whether your show is CNN Tonight, CNN Tomorrow or CNN Yesterday, I have never watched a minute of your show and never will.
To the Georgia Republican Congressman that compared Trump's capitol rioters to tourists ... there are photos of him barricading a door during the Jan. 6 riots. People of Georgia should be embarrassed of this terrible representation.
Do not blame the bank. Biden is paying their staff to stay home. Kemp will put them back to work in June.
Finally a prosecutor has the courage to not bring charges against cops who are just doing there dangerous job. The policemen that shot Andrew Brown Jr. will not be charged. We need more judges and prosecutors like this one in North Carolina if there is any hope of saving America.
Dougherty County doesn’t need to spend money to determine flooding. The proof is already before them. Can they do anything without a “consultant”?
Hey, Squawker, your weird Uncle Joe is more misguided and feckless than Bush, more pathetic than Carter, a bigger commie than Putin, a bigger crook than Obama and dumber than all of them put together.
APD needs to monitor the speed on Westgate Drive between Westover and Chatham Drive. It's a real racetrack and totally unacceptable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.