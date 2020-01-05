squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
To the two teenagers riding your loud ATVs on public streets in Radium Springs: You do realize that is illegal, right? If not, this is your warning.
Amazing, drivers still not driving with their headlights on when it’s raining. Apparently these drivers never had driver education on traffic laws. Traffic rule 40-8-20 states that lights must be on 30 minutes after sunset and 30 minutes prior to sun rising, also when it’s raining, during overcast weather and in heavy fog. This traffic rule is just as important as click it or ticket and hand-held laws.
Great stories on the new radio station. I can’t wait for it to go on the air.
The Herald carried an article about the huge amount of damage that is caused by feral hogs. Florida hunters originally brought them to hunt illegally during deer season. Then our genius state legislators made it legal to hunt over bait (corn) if put 300 yards away and out of sight. Then our geniuses in Atlanta made it legal to hunt over bait at any distance. Legitimate hunters are extinct. Farmers, there is the real story of your losses from feral hogs. Thank your legislators and lobbyists.
I wonder if you were visiting a real KKK member, Fletcher. I doubt he would have talked to you in the first place if he was, and if he did, I doubt you would still be with us.
I live in Northwest Albany. The garbage people came on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. They picked up everyone in the alley’s garbage except mine. I called 311, and she asked if our can was on the curb at 7 a.m. I told her we leave it in the alley outside the fence. I rolled the cameras back; they picked up our neighbor’s garbage and left ours. My can is full and so is my back porch. What’s the problem, paying all this high garbage fee and they can’t pick it up?
My family and I need to let Lowe’s know what a gracious, knowledgeable, concerned and overall great customer service personnel they have in their employee C.K. In the midst of all the hubbub and overall business of Christmas Eve, C.K. handled everyone with a smile and received it back because he was able to help them and serve their needs. That is the kind of service that keeps customers coming back. Thank you, C.K. at Lowe’s.
The article by James King entitled “Eat Healthy to Stay Healthy” in the Dec. 29 Albany Herald is the best health article I have ever read. I have read many health and nutrition books, and his article was the cliff version of all of them. Thanks for sharing, Mr. King.
I just want to take a minute to give a warm “Thank you” to Ms. Tee Taylor of Recreation & Parks for giving the senior citizen a great year, from the Valentine’s Bingo Breakfast, Senior Citizens’ Prom, Blanket Drive to the Christmas with Grandparents event. And I must mention our Fun Day Activities during the week, We appreciate you and look forward to the New Year. We senior citizens can’t say it enough: “Thank you!”
Wow, just because we’ve had the Christmas and New Year’s holidays back-to-back, city and county personnel have quit doing their jobs. Do we pay them to take a whole month off?