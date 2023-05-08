squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Good editorial Sunday, Carlton. But understanding consolidation saving millions in tax money is something that Albany/Dougherty commissioners cannot understand. It takes common sense to understand consolidation, common sense which they lack.
You miss one vital point, Mr. Fletcher: When someone pays for your food, your rent, your car, your phone and your insurance, why would you want to change the status quo? Unfortunately, that’s the thought process of way too many in Albany and pretty much all of the local government officials.
God bless you, Lisa Perry and your staff, for helping autistic children and adults.
The Sunday Quote of the Day in the Herald: “Repetition does not transform a lie into a truth” should be called to the attention of CNN, MSNBC and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
You’ve made a mess at Wynfield Park, allowing sorry CNAs who talk on phones more than attending to residents. Get it straightened out.
During the 2020 COVID lockdowns, millions of babies missed getting “well baby” checkups and vaccines. Infant death syndrome cases dropped to near O.
Good News in a Bad News World: A 20-year-old message, a 2000-year-old story that must be heard in a disintegrating present-day world: https://www.truthforlife.org/resources/sermon/good-news-in-a-bad-news-world/.
NBC coverage of the Braves games stinks. They cut out game time for the sake of their precious commercials. Should be the other way around.
If more people were like Lisa Perry and her family, we’d see a lot more good things done in this region. This is a woman who deserves our support.
Your squawk on B.J. and her contributions sounds like a Fox not really News segment spout by Tucker Carlson. It’s your rose-colored dream. The makeover project doesn’t work for me. Trumptser, election denier, and at best misrepresenter of the truth. Your story, tell it the way you want to.
If my “friend “ bought my mom’s house and let her live in it rent-free, gave me and my spouse luxurious vacations for decades, and paid my grandnephew’s tuition at private schools, who in his right mind believes I wouldn’t reciprocate? This is textbook quid pro quo. Self-policing of the SCOTUS is an illusion.
Why are trans people so scary? I’m certain there are way more bigots in America than trans people.
Miami squawker, on April 4 NBC 6 Miami said city record murders are down 36% (11 to 7) from first quarter 2022. The city also states that shootings are down 70% (16 from 51 last year, same period). Good news.
The 1,500 troops Biden is sending to the border are not going to secure the border. They are going to process illegal aliens who will take jobs and education away from real Americans. Draft Dodger Joe strikes again.
My family and I attended the past three years of Fridays on the Flint. One complaint: The food trucks are consistently not ready to sell food to the public until after the start of the event, which is only three hours long. If the city is going to offer food, then you need to instruct those vendors to be ready before 6 p.m.
