...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
For your general knowledge and especially your continuing education about the South: There was nothing civil about the War Between the States. It was truly a war of northern aggression, and Sherman’s March to the sea was a horrible war crime not forgotten.
Does the squawker object to the good things Jon Ossoff is doing for our area?
If law enforcement officers would just patrol the main roads (Westover, Slappey, Dawson, Westgate) around 8 p.m., officers could write thousands of dollars worth of tickets for speeding, reckless driving, you name it. Gigantic revenue opportunity for Albany; it could provide a raise for the police officers. Or do we need HEAT and roadblocks every weekend?
Hospice does not mean death. It means comfort. A man at my church was on hospice over a year. Please let President Carter live and die in peace.
The squawk for Friday submission incorrectly understood the “M” to state $250 million rather than the intended $250,000. There exists continual inconsistency whether to use “M” or “G” as an abbreviation for thousand. All of “us” who read the squawk desire little understanding of the mess we are in, desiring only to complain and contend in ignorance of it.
Trumpster who thinks McCarthy is being transparent: What is wrong with your reading skills? He gave the footage only to Tucker, who cherry-picked clips of Jan. 6. Be a man, Google violent video attacks on Jan. 6. Think for yourself for once.
Let’s keep Jay Bookman.
As the world crumbles around us, and we spend more and more of our earnings just to afford basic necessities, the majority of Americans agree with me that our true president should be in office making policy that helps us. He will return soon; it’s just sad that even the naysayers who support Biden will reap the benefits.
Train derailments are quite common in the U.S. The Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has reported an average of 1,475 train derailments per year between 2005-2021.
It’s sickening that Alabama continues to play in the NCAA tournament with a person involved in a murder leading the way.
Glad experts think the mall roundabout will help traffic and safety. Inexpert drivers having to navigate “The Thing” might see better uses for the $21 million. Whatcha think?
The local city and county governments are increasingly losing the support of the people they represent. It seems now the two commissions are serving self-interest, not the community’s interest. Yet we keep voting them back into office. I guess we get what we deserve.
As much as Albany needs, more trailer trash isn’t one of them.
When people who call themselves Christians continue to support and defend immoral, corrupt political leaders, they continue the ongoing process of driving people away from the church.
It really scares me when the feds say our money is safe and guaranteed in the banks. Biden says every penny is insured by the feds. How in hell can the government guarantee our money when they do not have any money? Dead broke! And owe $32 trillion. And we should believe them?
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?