I read where our county is paying its employees $300 to get the COVID shot, which is free anyway, and that vaccination rates with employees have now increased. Says a lot about our government workers. A bunch of low-lifes.
The Board of Regents is going to have blood on its hands by following Governor Kemp’s playbook of no mask mandates when more students die from COVID.
The Postal Service has unions that protect them. They financially supported the Biden campaign. Now their 600,000-plus employees are exempt from the vaccine mandate? Did your vote protect you?
I am confused. Members of Congress are elected to represent “We the American people.” All members of the Senate and House are exempt from the vaccine mandate. The exemption extends to all Congressional and White House staff. What do they know that we don’t know?
Many heavily invested in the upcoming State Fair at Perry are praying there won’t be a COVID surge following Labor Day weekend.
Lord, let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.
It seems more and more all we get in the Squawkbox is inane ramblings of worshipers and haters of Donald Trump. The man is meaningless, people. Move on. If you looked beyond your partisan social media posts, you’d see things are going on in your own backyard.
Right, Anthony Jones. Hit the litterers in the wallet. Umm, what was he fined and did he pay it?
Since COVID, it is rare to find friendly, supportive and engaging customer service professionalism. We went to Home Depot today and were blown away by the superb customer service that was given to us by Emily and Daniel. Thank you Home Depot for hiring Emily and Daniel; we will definitely be back to your location in Albany.
I can put up with the Taliban because I understand terrorists. But I can’t accept a president who is weak and is told how to behave. He is a threat to free and legal Americans.
Because of all the unvaccinated people in the U.S., the E.U. has banned U.S. citizens from traveling to Europe. Now I cannot visit all of the nude beaches in Europe.
An MSNBC website article states Delta airlines is adding $200 to insurance premiums for all workers who are not vaccinated. This makes more sense than local and state government using taxpayer money to pay employees to get the vaccine.
“Stupidity”, thy name is self-owned “Moron” McCarthy. And he wants to lead the GOP in the House? Only a few Republicans take their oaths to defend the Constitution seriously. RINOs want to rewrite the Jan. 6th assault on democracy. But it doesn’t change the facts.
The news is reporting that a black anthem was played at a nil game last night. There is only one National Anthem in this country. I don’t watch the nil anymore as it is only talented hoodlums playing football. I would like to something happen in the league that would cause it be shut down indefinitely.
Way to go Mr. President! Our children and grandchildren thank you for caring about them.
Texas: a place where a virus has reproductive rights and women don’t. That Vaccinated Man
