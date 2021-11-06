squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yours Truly, do you think you are God? He knows everything, and you don’t. “Judge not, that you be not judged.” You are showing your true ignorance by judging someone that you don’t even know.
Even if you poured every Coca Cola product that you ever purchased down the drain, who really won? The company’s bottom line was not affected. All you did was waste your own money. If you want to “hurt“ them or any other company, simply don’t buy their products, duh.
YT: Sir, I really don’t think it’s your place to tell someone that they are in danger of hell fire. Signed, JC
How in the name of common sense can CaMia Hopson write an editorial telling people that things are so much better with Biden-Harris, Warnock and Ossoff and the American Rescue Plan? She must think people cannot see how devastatingly the government is failing all of America. All that money she is talking about was earned by hard-working taxpayers and given to folks that will not work.
Best wishes to Buster Posey for a great retirement. Not only a great baseball player but a real credit to his family and Lee County.
Fletcher, thanks for the reminder about the foolishness of the Albany City Commission in regards to solar power. How a government agency in this region’s largest city can be outmaneuvered and outsmarted by their counterparts in much smaller communities astounds me. I guess after all these years of watching them, though, I shouldn’t be surprised.
The person who said they wanted to know what Trump lied about, they asked so here is another example: Trump Hotel in DC lost millions of dollars over a four-year period while during that period Trump was claiming he made tens of millions.
All you people gleefully pointing out all the goings-on in the Virginia election, I have a couple of questions for you: Do you know who your city and county commissioners are? Do you know the name of Albany’s city manager? Can you discuss two or three issues that actually impact us here in southwest Georgia? That’s what I thought.
The racist white supremacists in Virginia just elected a black lieutenant governor in Winsome Sears and a Cuban attorney general in Jason Miyares. How dare they?
How will you hold the new tenants accountable for the maintenance of the refurbished public housing? Or do you plan to just let them destroy it?
Today’s problems are partly because the people who work for a living are outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Way to go, Lee County Commission. Your vote to approve the solar farm in the county shows that you’re not only forward-thinking, but you’re looking out for the best interests of your constituents. How the Albany Commission continues to let individuals and special interest groups sway their decisions is beyond me. We need to rethink this board.
There will be a time in the near future that liberal Democrats, including Yours Truly, will realize and regret the huge mistake they made supporting and voting for Joe Biden. The proof is in the pudding, even though liberals like Yours Truly have neither the gumption nor resolve to admit their mistake.
