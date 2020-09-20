squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Democrats are scared that American voters are going to interfere in the 2020 election.
We all are really getting tired of the rich Kelly Loeffler’s pig commercials regarding a great man, Doug Collins. She hasn’t done a thing but bad-mouth a hero. She said she would stop at no cost to win. I believe her. She needs to cut her hair and look professional.
Rest in peace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You will be sorely missed on the Supreme Court.
Just asking: Why should I vote? The only votes that really count are the Electoral College votes. That should change. Only the actual voter’s vote should count.
A mask is not a political statement. It’s an IQ test. Common sense is your only defense.
Genius Squawker, that’s some trick, understanding V. Putin by listening to President Trump. “Or someone like Hitler,” you say? Hope you still aren’t paying on that Commie Undergrad degree hanging on your garage wall. You got taken.
So in Trump’s own words, we have him admitting he downplayed the virus. Will his supporters get it now? Of course not. They’ll find some way to excuse and defend him, and blame the “fake news,” and of course, the Democrats. It’s typical of cults. Blame everyone but the leader. That Masked Man
Speaking of socialism, Trump acts just like a socialist dictator. He thinks he is above the constitution. Only informed voters pay attention.
Democrats say they do not trust any vaccines that Trump approves. Well. it’s not like Trump is in a basement with his own lab creating this vaccine. These are professional scientists working on these vaccines.
The left-wing extremists have taken over the Democratic Party. Their intent is to tear down today’s America and rebuild it under socialism leading to communism. This is what took place in China, Russia, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba and other now communist countries. If you want to see the tragedies in Portland, Seattle, Kenosha and NYC repeated nationwide, vote for a Democrat in November.
David Purdue says his party is responsible for the largest pay raise the military has received in the past decade. He selectively forgot to include in that information that the pay raise is part of the next fiscal year’s budget plan, which is debated through the spring and summer and adopted in the fall. If there is a stalemate, the pay raise could be delayed until December 2020 or early 2021, if at all.
To the Trump supporter who doesn’t know Biden’s plan on COVID-19: Ask a Democrat about Google and do some research.
He hasn’t displayed any leadership, nor originated any important legislation in 40-plus years. So just what makes you think Biden would make a good president?
While some medical groups here in Albany have stopped co-pay to their patients during the COVID crisis, another medical group at check-out will not mention not paying co-pays but are asking for donations of $5 to offset the cost of facial masks for their employees. I guess that group will not pay for their employees’ masks. So much for a local group selling out to a corporation from Florida.
