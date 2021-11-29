squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yes, caveman squawker, Patriot. Navy vet from a family of U.S. veterans dating to the Revolutionary War. Born, raised and did my college in Georgia, as did both my parents. And I’m Westover Class of 82 to boot. Bring it on. Signed, the Patriot.
Is the owner of the Italian restaurant too good to make pizza?
We’ve heard a lot of talk about the vote for Ward 3 commissioner. If we be honest, we have to admit that B.J. Fletcher has done a great job in covering her constituents. If you shared your concerns with her about issues, she made every effort to bring them to the forefront. Forget about the naysayers, even those on the City Commission, and vote for the right person for Ward 3, B.J. Fletcher.
With that new variant coming out of South Africa and Joe Biden’s open borders, that variant will be in the United States within a week or two.
Yours Truly, your writings, basically contrived from a very hateful, depressed mind, prove one of two possible choices of your true identity. You are either a white, far-left liberal, incognizant of reality who wears heavy dark blinders while spewing hatred, or you are a black racist condemning all conservatives, respectively known as Republicans. The two choices go hand in hand.
Trump’s fake Christians are experts on science and not getting vaccinated. They also believe the earth is 6,000 years old.
Does history have to be debated? Perhaps. Unlike math and the accepted 1+1=2 — not if you believe in synergy — facts seem to be open for debate. No, facts are just that facts. Interpretation of facts is the debate. Denying the history of this country, the good, the bad, and the ugly does not change the facts.
Hey, Scott Ludwig, just as all of your columns are not going to be gems, everyone is not going to like all of them, even if they are. If you can’t take criticism, I suggest you give up the writing and just run until your heart is content. You put something out there for everyone to read, you open yourself up to criticism. Man up.
Most in the community know of Phoebe’s tremendous financial impact by being on the receiving end of a bill. Ouch.
Squawker, if you understood anything about economics you would know that it doesn’t matter that the oil is being exported overseas. It affects the price of ours and everyone else’s because it is a world commodity and when production is shut down, everyone pays a higher price.
It’s amazing how you Trump-dumpsters call Joe Biden or anyone else liars, when your hero rarely told the truth. He was a crude, disgusting excuse for a human being, who somehow convinced weak-willed people to follow him like little lambs, giving him a pass on every lewd, racist comment he uttered.
Proving once again that SMRs don’t think before they squawk ... or ever: If the nickname “Dip” brings to mind a well-educated, sophisticated candidate, what does the nickname “BJ” bring to mind? Signed, Yours Truly
Sorry, but if you need a seatbelt extender to buckle up on a plane, you need to purchase two seats worth of space by buying two tickets. Quit inconveniencing others.
