I see fires in California and feel sorry for people losing their homes. Then I look and see that none of the victims has cut back trees and bushes around their homes. I also see that they apparently do not even look up until the fire is minutes away. Every burning home has at least one burning vehicle nearby. Why are these people in such denial?
President Obama made the wise decision to cancel his outdoor birthday party for 500. Friday the Dougherty County School System held a tailgate party for 2,000 employees at ASU West. Zero social distancing and many without masks. After this super spreader event, the superintendent and school board dare not close the schools again this year.
Note to Biden: Beware to keep the lion’s belly full when making your bed with them. Translation: Socialist liberals offer patronizing support as long as you feed their insatiable demands with benefits. They will have you as their meal, cheering your demise, the moment you fail to do so.
Like Ms. Dyer, I’m a huge Dylan fan, too. I give her credit for putting into words what I feel about the most significant American musical artist ever.
Put on your masks because illegal immigrants with COVID are transported to various cities in the U.S.
I understand the lack of the newspaper delivery system in the county and rerouting it to the postal service. But now the Sunday and Monday newspapers are delivered on Tuesdays and the rest on Saturdays. Is the postal system not getting the papers or are they stockpiling them?
The weak and powerless will grasp at any opportunity to exert what they consider “power.” That is why they walk around mask-less and unvaccinated. People who have actual power wear masks and have gotten vaccinated. I’ll reserve my sympathy for those who get sick due to the unvaccinated, not the unvaccinated. Signed, Yours Truly
Don’t believe nothing you hear and only half of what you see.
Scary to think that there are all those awaiting murder trials sitting in our jail. That, not the whining and posturing of ineffective local politicians, speaks volumes about the state of our community and the ineffectiveness of our court system and law enforcement agencies.
Oh give us help against the adversary, for deliverance by man is in vain. Through God we will do valiantly, and it is He who shall tread down our adversaries. Psalm 108:12-13.
A mask is better than a ventilator. Home is better than the ICU. Prevention is better than relying on a cure.
Congratulations to the Highway Vodka folks for their success. Intriguing story. I can’t wait for their product to get into our area.
After Jan. 6, real Republicans are embarrassed by Trump. it is time to send him into exile or become a minority party for the next 30 years. Newt Gingrich will never get us back into power.
It’s disappointing that only about 56% of the Phoebe “family” is fully vaccinated. These people are on the front-line. My immune system, along with a lot of others, is compromised. So I got both the flu and COVID vaccines. Weekly testing doesn’t go far enough. Employment should be tied to vacination.
