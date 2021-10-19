A man tells the world that weapons of mass destruction exist, leading to a war where millions of innocent people die, and we find out later he lied. Now said man dies from a weapon of mass destruction, one most likely created in a Wuhan lab by the government he served. Karma ain't nice, but it is fair.
Creede Hinshaw's Friday column was wonderfully written and brought me up short. I'm still trying to learn what I thought I knew as a kid. Bravo.
I plan to be one of the first ones in line to get tickets to see the Oak Ridge Boys. Those guys' harmony is what music is all about. Thank you, Spectra Entertainment.
I’m going to the Bama/Tennessee game, should I take my golf ball retriever?
Squawker, if you think Billy Mathis and Eddie Alexander are going to build a hospital on that Grand Island Country Club land -- and what a waste that is -- then you probably have a whole cabinet full of snake oil.
Poor Michael Reagan. So glad he was able to get away from it all in the Greek Isles.
I see where the current mayor of Atlanta is bailing while the bailing is good. She probably believed all that hype about her being a "rising star" in the Democratic party and figured she'd get a cabinet appointment. Sorry, ma'am, look at the shambles your city is in. No wonder Buckhead residents want to secede.
A course of treatment for COVID with Merck's new pill will reportedly be $712 in U.S. versus $12 in India. Our government will be buying ours, of course.
Stop this witch hunt of our true leader! He has done nothing wrong, only tried to save this country's soul. We should be building monuments to this man, not trying to dig up enough dirt to bury him. Anything he did as president was the will of the people, and we should all be praising him.
Dr. Fauci said college football games would be super spreaders. Never happened. In fact the number of COVID cases has dropped. Proof that Fauci doesn't know what he is talking about.
Lorenzo Heard "protesting" about a proposed liquor store "in my neighborhood" is a farce. He lives nowhere near that site. Amazing that a man like that would even show his face in public. He is a true con man.
If you're dead, you don't know it but others do. Kinda like being stupid.
Two years ago, Demetrius Young couldn't even spell commissioner. Now he is one. It's amazing how so many people believe the con of this person who has achieved nothing in his life.
When Dougherty County had a much larger population, our coroner was a part-time official. The ones I remember worked at funeral homes full-time. Now our coroner rides around in a decorated county vehicle, is on TV every chance he gets and has (been called out for budget concerns). How and why did this job get so important when we have far less population?
So Dougherty County commissioners are trying to tell us stupid constituents that they're "saving money" by giving it away to people who wouldn't get vaccinated without getting paid? How stupid do they think we are?
Hey Trumpsters, if Trump did nothing wrong on Jan 6, why is trying to hide what he said or did that day?
