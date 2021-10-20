Just read Trump's comments on Gen. Colin Powell. I wish could say I was surprised, but are any of us? And that is the bigger issue, how we all have allowed this person to downgrade the office of the presidency. Thank goodness he is the past president. Going forward how can anyone want him as a representative ... mean-spirited, narcissistic, morally bankrupt only begin to describe his failures.
To the squawker who said there were maybe 200 people at the incident on Jan. 6, really glad you are not a math teacher.
It is a sad commentary when the county coroner goes on TV to congratulate Albany and Albany State for not having any murders or drug overdoses during the homecoming weekend.
It's bad when a Dougherty County school bus driver tells a young child she's going to leave him on the side of the road when she was the one who was late picking up the students. Get your act together, bus 0408.
Thank you, Ken Dyer, for your touching memory of Butch Moseley. He was -- and you are -- a good man.
People in DC and surrounding area are complaining about high food prices. Well, let me tell you Democrats the bad news: They are going to get higher. Now Biden is telling the public not to expect too much out of his government.
Thank you, Rock 105 out of Ashburn for filling the void left with the takeover of the Queen Bee station. The new station is awful ... the online station much worse.
There are things worth the effort to convince people what is the right course. Certainly, there are ones that are not. If you were inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 with your Confederate Flags, bear spray, zip ties, breaking doors down, smashing windows, you were not just standing around. You were, and continue to remain, a pawn in an attempted coup of the United States of America.
So Trump thinks the attack on Jan. 6 would never have happened "if the people in charge had done their job." He apparently forgot that he was still in charge that day. That Masked Man
When I was a boy I was told that anybody could become president. I'm beginning to believe it.
Let the choking begin. Braves with a 5-2 lead in the 8th, needed six more outs to take a 3-0 lead in the series. The Dodgers used just about every pitcher on the roster, but still the Braves found a way to lose. It’s going to be just like last year when it looked like the Braves had the Dodgers down and out, but they choked just like they always do.
Stacy Abrams campaigned in Virginia churches for the Democratic governor. The IRS should take their no-tax status away. The Democrats won’t do that, though as everything they do is legal in their eyes. Abrams is as much a Christian as the preacher from hades, Warnock,.
In the past 30 years, the only thing to come out of China that works as designed is COVID-19.
Squawker, regarding the convenience store ATM and welfare recipients being able to buy beer, liquor, cigarettes or anything else they want, let us not forget that hard-working taxpayers are paying for it. It is a sad commentary that our government pays people to sit home and do nothing but draw checks.
