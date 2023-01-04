Albany/Dougherty County taxpayers deserve consolidation. Establish a Consolidation Task Force and create an organizational structure that happens via attrition. This is doable. Others — private and public sectors — do this every day. I’ll even volunteer to be on the task force.
I know what you mean, Squawker. But I’m glad to get the Albany Heraald no matter how it’s put together.
Just a lesson I learned watching old war movies: When you pull the pin on a grenade, you toss it at the enemy and duck. Please pass that on to the Republicans in Congress. On second thought, don’t.
I’m with you, Fletcher. I don’t want to listen to music on a computer. I want to play it on a system that allows me to hear it the way the artist recorded it. None of the disposable music of this generation will last beyond the time of its fleeting popularity.
She knows not what she says. The Confederate flag is a piece of American history. Adding two more stars to the American flag does nothing for the flag or the racist people wanting such an act. It’s wrong.
If common sense was lard, liberal Democrats would not be able to grease a pan.
To the Trumpster squawking about 2022 returns: First of all, you’re wrong about the 1871 date you used. No one with any sense measures stock returns over one year only. Try to do some research before showing how ignorant you are.
For the New Year: Count your blessings, not your problems.
A plan to destroy the USA: Spend trillions of $$$ we don’t have, allow millions and millions of illegal immigrants into the country, purchase oil from socialist/communist countries or countries that hate us, allow unlawful spying on Americans, favor criminals, and promote hatred of police and more.
Old Age is when you finally know everything but forget what you used to know.
I do not believe any person in this country should go hungry. I believe we should provide food to everyone. But watching a healthy-looking middle age man buy six very large and thick-cut strip steaks and paying for it with food stamps is just not right when I was standing there paying cash for my hamburger.
Fletcher, good to see you writing about music. Your skewed views on politics borders on treason. I don’t know what they taught you in Ocilla, but real Americans don’t buy into all this commie crap you seem to have adopted. Like I said, stick to music.
Kudos to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Not only is a bipartisan bill he sponsored to strengthen prison security now a law, his bipartisan veterans’ health bill is set to become law. Imagine what his colleagues in the Senate, who claim to represent their states, could accomplish if they simply did their jobs.
Pat Rioter: I wish the FBI would chip in a few extra bucks to shut you up. That would be an extremely good use of tax money there.
A school shooting in Chicago kills at least two teens. The Illinois governor calls it a tragedy and says gun violence needs to stop. This from a governor that signed dangerous crime bills allowing criminals not to be prosecuted and run rampant with their crimes.
