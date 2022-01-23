squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I knew if anyone complained about Amy on Jeopardy, such as Carlton or myself, someone would accuse the person of being against transgenders. People are not allowed to have their own opinions anymore. I don’t care what sex she is, she’s just plain boring and I don’t think Carlton was showing any prejudice either.
Great article by Gene Lyons in Sunday’s paper. Always enjoy his writing .Also, good points about education from Tom Purcell.
Now Subadan and Willie Nelson can travel and sing a duet of “On the Road Again.”
Pat Riot is not an insult, it’s merely a clarification; the guy obviously is not a patriot, so his name must be Pat Riot, which he is not intelligent enough to write out in the correct manner. As far as your third-grade level name calling, you aren’t very bright either, Squawker.
To say Douglas County officials are so much smarter than Dougherty County officials is an understatement. As PT Barnum said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
The family of New York Police Officer Jason Rivera, his fellow NYPD officers and law enforcement across our country mourn his senseless killing by yet another loose bad guy. Liberal prosecution and incarceration policies have killed a lot of innocent adults and children. Save a life. Lock these career criminals away and toss the key. The Patriot
When are Albany and Dougherty County going to catch up with most of America and begin publishing city/county documents in Spanish?
Terry Mattingly’s article regarding the United Methodist Church most likely represents a minuscule percentage of its membership. His reckless abandonment of morality suggests a troubled person that we should pray for.
Given Douglas County’s history of firing administrators, you would have thought Subadan would have known better.
With all these millions of dollars in federal grants coming to the local governments, the area BMW, Lexus, Jaguar and Volvo dealers are doing backflips.
Hey, Meatloaf ... Two Outa’ Three Ain’t Bad. RIP
In the coming New Year, 2022, both Groundhog Day and the State of the Union address will occur on the same day. This is an ironic juxtaposition of events. One involves a meaningless ritual in which we look to an insignificant creature of little intelligence for prognostication ... the other involves a groundhog.
Hey, Fletcher, that was an interesting column about your lack of musical talent. The one thing I got from it: That Amy was a very bright young lady.
YT, 15% of the population controls 80% of the media, and 15% of the population commits 70% of the violent crime in this country. That’s what breeds white racism. And, by the way, they’re not “supposed” offenses. The ruin of a lot of formerly great cities, including Albany .
Student loan forgiveness doesn’t forgive the loans — it transfers the loan to those who never asked for the loan, agreed to the loan, or benefitted from the loan.
With a population of around 69,000 and almost 37,000 speeding citations issued since the cameras were installed in a few school zones, what does that say about the people that live here?
