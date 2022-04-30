squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Joe says the economy is doing great. Secretary Alejandro tells Congress he’s doing a good job on the border. Huh?
I am neither a Trumpster nor a Son of Confederate Veterans member. I am a concerned citizen. “What is the end game? Teachers and counselors should promote universal respect and maintain a zero-tolerance policy for bullying. Other than that, schools need to get out of promoting a political agenda and focus on educating students.” — Detroit Free Press
Kemp has outpaced his rivals again with his latest predictable threat to a civil bill. He, Abbott, Desantis, and now Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma are in combat to see who can be the most dangerous to the “majority” of their citizens. Did either of them seek the opinion of the majority before pushing bills that appeal to their lord and master and his whacked-out base?
Where is Dick Yarbrough?
Sadly, elections these days are determined by who has the most money. When did we decide that we’d vote for someone based on his campaign “war chest” and his stupid campaign ads rather than the person who actually has some qualifications?
Oh, but I do muchly like the museums, springs, trails, forgiven student loans and community, but at an escalating 1.6 billion per month for Ukrainian defense, looming recession and $30 trillion in national debt, the grant math doesn’t work. But in today’s U.S., who understands, who cares and who’s counting?
VP Kamala has now contracted COVID and a new variant is out there, but Biden thinks it’s fine to bring in hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated aliens. He is so wishy-washy with his COVID policy that nobody knows what his policy is and why it frequently changes.
Several years ago, Chief Justice John Roberts said America should get ready for affirmative action to be repealed. He said it was unconstitutional because it gives preference because of race. We currently have three affirmative action Supreme Court judges, a vice president, a secretary of defense and thousands more in key positions who are not qualified.
White House touts “Disinformation Governance Board.” (Ministry of Truth?) George Orwell, anyone?
The open borders create criminals of every employer who cannot/will not report to the IRS wages paid to the undocumented. Many illegally file no tax returns. An underground economy perpetuated by the very government that creates law against it. For those, who pays for the roads, schools, firemen, etc. of which they benefit?
Man, we need one — just one — decent radio station around here. Sadly, no dice.
Biden overstepped his authority once again by canceling student loan debt. It makes no sense to me that he can add another trillion dollars to our national debt so students that have no practical job prospects can get college degrees.
DHS Secretary has said “the border is closed.” And now he has a “truth board?” You have seen the pictures. Do you think the border is closed?
Headlines read “U.S. economy unexpectedly shrinks 1.4% in first quarter of 2022.” Unexpectedly? C’mon man, look who our president is. This is no surprise at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.