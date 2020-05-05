squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I will be glad when the only time I hear the word “corona” used, it will be in reference to beer or cigars.
I heard one of the doctors working with COVID-19 stating that the reason some people won’t follow the rules is because they don’t want the government telling them what to do. Apparently they didn’t like their parents telling them what to do either.
It’s a shame law enforcement officers cannot write tickets for people going the wrong way on one-way grocery aisles, they could balance the budget for the local governments.
Stores should not allow customers in without a mask. I was at Dollar General on Saturday, and three-fourths of the people in the store did not have on masks. If you don’t care about yourself at least care about others. However, I must say that the staff and cashier did have on a mask. Kudos to them.
Baptists are delighted; now they can wear a mask at the liquor store.
If we vote by mail, half the Republican ballots won’t even be counted.
What a great article on the “Lawn Barber,” aka Steve Collins. We have been there a couple of times this season, and he is always busy but always has time to talk to his costumers.
Are any of these restrictions and encumbrances upon healthy individuals actually legal?
Bo Henry says he will not be opening his restaurants because people could die. Well, people could die and have died via domestic violence, drug overdose and suicide as well.
I promise you one thing: There is a lot better chance of getting a Republican to work than a Democrat.
Squawker, there is no doubt that a Republican will work in the fields, getting dirty harvesting foods before any able-bodied Democrat setting on their duff, waiting on unearned welfare checks would dare break a sweat doing it. See it every day.
Many countries have frequent rapid testing and masks for all their citizens moving about. Only President Trump and the White House have it in America. It’s fascinating. China has so many new devices to combat COVID-19 like a full-body 40-second disinfecting chamber, a virus sterilizing vapor that adheres to all surfaces, and a UV-light sterilizing robot. What is America, the greatest country in the world, doing?
The coronavirus is going to be just like illegal drugs. Here to stay.
Coronavirus would have to hit us during allergy season. I am sitting here wondering if I have five days to live or just need to take a Claritin.
Trump Terrorists thought they could kill Michigan’s stay-at-home order with semi-automatic weapons. The sheep were wrong.
SMRs: If you filed your taxes, you may have received a tax return. Your stimulus money has nothing to do with how hard you work or how many years you paid taxes. Tell yourself whatever you need to feel better, but if you accepted that “guvment” money, you engaged in socialism ... and you are a hypocrite. Maybe I’ll change the acronym and have SMR stand for Socialist-Minded Republican. Signed, Yours Truly
The big government Republicans have spent so much money we will have to pay sooner or later. All the Limbaugh lackeys don’t have a clue.
