Summer Lane Apartments on Ledo Road has a mostly elderly population. In 2021 the owners decided on a hefty rent increase. This year they again decided to raise the cost of all apartments. The increase will be mostly between $80-$100. Most of us are living on social security. We have no place to go but cannot afford to live here. This is devastating.
An ice storm is headed to Texas, and Ted Cruz is planning a Mexican getaway.
Carlton, in the Constitution, what part of “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” gives you the most problem?
It is distressing that so many people — individuals and businesses — take advantage of disasters for personal gain.
Just a question: In the cartoon (pictures) version of the Driver’s Test, does it have pictures of vehicles with their lights on at dusk, dawn, or in the rain? I’m not sure, but I surmise that it doesn’t because I’ve noticed that the 40-and-younger drivers never abide by this Georgia Law.
Guns are manufactured to kill.
I wish one of you Democrats could explain to me why Biden sends American troops to the Ukraine border but leaves our own border wide open to criminals from around the world.
Bipartisan governors tell Biden the U.S. “needs to move away from pandemic.” Meanwhile, 400 million N95 masks are to be released to the public from strategic stockpile. Anyone have a clue?
Is a hate crime worse than one done in cold blood?
No politician, doctor or drug manufacturer will stop the COVID virus. It started with God and will end with God. God loves you.
All politicians should serve only two terms — one in office and one in prison.
I see where Sen. Warnock made the front page with the $13 million in grants he claims he delivered to 22 area counties. Again, and again, politicians want taxpayers to think that grants are free money, since it does not have to be repaid. I wonder where the politicians think that money came from?
2020 will go down in history as the year the United States lost it’s mind.
Another month has gone by, and those inept post office employees still haven’t fixed the outside mail deposit box at Lafayette Station. It would be a simple fix to wrap a chain around the box and put a padlock on it, but those clowns don’t care if they inconvenience customers by making them park and come in the post office to deposit mail.
Watching a female — prophetess — preacher is like watching a dog trying to stand and walk on its hind legs. They can do it, but not very well.
Looks like the Squawkbox has descended from a place for squawks and comments to a peeing and name-calling contest between a few kids who need to get it together. C’mon guys, get your swollen egos under control; you are just plain boring with your repetitive threats.
“We have seen the enemy, and he is us.” — Walt Kelly’s “Pogo”
I appreciate the Herald including columns by local folks like Drake, Ludwig and Thault. I am interested in the perspective of local people. I also appreciate the fact that Gerald Greene and Bill Yearta write weekly columns to let us know what’s going on in Atlanta.
