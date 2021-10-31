squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Anyone that watches “Fox NFL Kickoff” should be ashamed. They continue to pay dog killer and dog mutilator Michael Vick to be a host on the show. Millions of young folks are looking and listening. This is the lowest of the low, and Fox keeps him on the show. Not only is he a dog killer, he slaughters the English language. What a great example for young folks.
Carlton, I agree with your columns and ideas, but now I wish you’d write about the vigilantes in Texas and the IRS coming closer and closer to their request to view everyone’s bank account with $600 or more. If this isn’t socialism I don’t know what is.
Albany’s problems with its youth go well beyond recreation shortfalls. For years, commission candidates have blamed recreation, but what’s needed is better parenting and culture not more taxpayer-funded activities.
If I sneak into Mexico illegally and turn around and sneak back into United States illegally, will Sleepy Joe write me a check for $450,000?
Thank you, investors and officials, for getting rid of eyesores like the Mabry and the Carmike building. I hope the grocery store and those crumbling-down buildings a couple of blocks south are next.
If I had a nickel for every car wash, pawn store, liquor store, loud barking dog, rented house, vacant house, murder, home invasion, speeder and litterer in Albany, I could probably afford to move to Florida and regain my sanity.
I can see Zuckerberg’s Metaverse as a great way to get away from the reality of living in Albany. Perhaps it’ll help stem the tide of those leaving in search of a life.
If you believe the lie that the president is going to “give every person here illegally $500,000,” you probably need to get someone to help you walk around. People that gullible and simple-minded are a danger to themselves and to anyone they encounter. Talk about mindlessness.
Thanks, Herald, for Southview article on perennials. Looking forward to more on gardening.
Hard to believe the Mabry motel — probably the most romantic place in Albany — is being torn down.
There is a beautiful mature orange tree in front of the Mabry. I hope whomever is going to demo that property saves the orange tree.
Why would a person continue to call and judge people as SMRs? Let’s stop with the name-calling.
You people complaining about getting texts or messages from someone outside the state supporting Democratic candidates: Your boy Hershel Walker is bragging that he’s gotten donations “from all 50 states.” Guess that’s OK since he’s Trump’s lackey.
Please don’t block the aisles at the grocery store to catch up on what’s been happening with people you run into that you haven’t seen in a month of Sundays. At least pull your shopping carts over to one side so other shoppers can get by. Thank you. That Vaccinated Man
Hey, Scott Ludwig, why don’t you petition your beloved central government to handle Halloween. You could get Ossoff and the other guy to tack it on to our government spending bill. Call it “infrastructure.” It’s what you’re calling all the other baloney in that thing.
