Tara, I too grew up in an alcoholic environment. No food, no shoes, no clothes, sometimes no place to sleep, and definitely no Christmas gifts except one year when I got to go to the Salvation Army storage area and pick out one gift. I chose a doll, which I’ll never forget. So as often as I’m able, I donate to the Salvation Army.
Mr. Warnock may be a pastor or preacher, but I don’t think he is a man of God.
Trump and Kemp betrayed Georgia. No wonder the state turned blue.
There is proof Trump and his surrogates are trying to overthrow a U.S. election he lost. Some Republicans thankfully are speaking out. Trump and his allies are committing treason by betraying the Constitution and killing the democratic process.
Welcome to Phoebe and Albany, Ms. Grant. You come with great credentials, so I hope you continue the improvements already underway at our hospital.
If you want to keep your weapons, make sure you get out and vote to keep the Senate Republican.
Front page of Friday’s Albany Herald says UGA’s four-year completion rate is at a record 71%, and the six-year completion rate holds strong at 87%. I googled Albany State, and in comparison ASU’s four-year completion rate is 12% and six-year completion rate is 37%. Makes us sad that Darton was merged into this travesty.
Giving up your gun because of all the crime is like being castrated because your neighbor has too many children.
Why does one squawker always bring up Demetrius Young’s mother when (s)he spews venom about him? He’s an adult. I assume this person is also. Do people insult your mom when you do something they don’t like? Clearly his mom, Attorney Mary Young, lives rent-free in your head.
I was pleased to learn an Israeli startup called SuperMeat is serving cultured chicken sandwiches at a test kitchen in Tel Aviv. For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. The United States Congress should help fund development of this revolutionary protein.
Yours Truly is correct. The U.S. is lost. We no longer have the character and integrity that made this country great. I am in my 80s so I will not see it, but the liberal low-life’s will surrender when we are threatened and we will not fire a shot. So much for the big mouths like Yours Truly.
Wow! Bernie, AOC and her squad, and BLM are demanding that Biden reward them for their support of his election. Do we really want people like that running the free world? It won’t be free anymore.
Exit polling in Georgia showed that Biden won by significant percentages in certain categories: blacks 88%, young voters 56%, dead people 100%.
Like ex-president Trump, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have no agenda for solving our country’s problems. Their only agenda is personally profiting from those problems.
One hundred senators, 435 congressmen, one president, and nine Supreme Court justices equates to 545 human beings out of the 300 million, and they are directly, legally, morally and individually responsible for the domestic problems that plague this country. — Charlie Reese
