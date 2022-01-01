squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Why do people in the Squawkbox complain about Albany citizens who do not pay taxes and do not deserve anything? My husband and I both work and we pay rent, automobile taxes and food taxes. We also vote in every election, so we have just as much rights as propertyowners.
The Albany City Commissioners who don’t run a business and don’t know what it’s like to make a payroll and pay other business-related bills are like sharks who smell the scent of blood, i.e, multimillion-dollar budgets. Their eyes roll back and they go into a feeding frenzy, churning up the bloody water with an orgy of frivolous and self-interest spending.
It’s a new year. Here’s a resolution for you: Your constant drooling over Trump as a leader is a joke; he’s the total opposite of a leader. Resolve to do a little research and think for yourself. You people have Fox News disease.
Finally, some good news for our embattled VP Kamala Harris and the remainder of her executive staff. Slow Joe’s job approval ratings have actually dipped below the VP’s, according to the Washington Post. Once again, President Biden has made some really bad history in his first year on the job. Only three years left. Whoohoo! The Patriot
I just had the opportunity to read both stories in The Herald about the Anglin brothers. Wow! That’s such an amazing story. Please keep us informed about any new developments if the Widners have the opportunity to go in search for their uncles.
Every day we learn a little more about how lawless the Democrats are. The lawlessness that is going on in this country does not concern the Democrats at all. Fortunately, the end of the Democrat rule is about to come to an end. The people have had enough of them.
The experts on TV say it is important to focus on hospitalizations rather than cases because most omicron cases are mild. The news reports continue to emphasize the high number of cases because it is more sensational.
What a vicious cycle we find ourselves in now. With these yahoos refusing to get vaccinated, we’re just going to keep going through new variants of this pandemic until it evolves into a variant that cannot be impacted by the science and medicine we have. At least these anti-vaxxers showed that, by God, nobody could tell them what to do.
Trumpsters had 10 investigations on Clinton over Benghazi. She testified in front of Congress for over 10 hours. No charges of wrongdoing. Trump and his minions refuse to tell us about their roles on Jan 6. Cowards and traitors.
David Perdue is nothing approaching an American patriot. He sold out workers in this country to make big bucks for himself, and he is Trump’s biggest rear kisser.
YT “claims” to have been a Marine, a police officer, and a college professor. If we knew that this was the truth and that he was not some keyboard warrior hiding in his mom’s basement, then he might be a more credible squawker. Carlton knows who he is and could clear up the question of is YT real or just a figment of a sick mind, but he will probably remain unknown to help sell newspapers.
