So, we got multiple “SMR” Squawks printed over the years and, just recently, one “DAD” squawk printed. DADs have rotted the Herald, too.
Whispering Pines is a major connection between Slappey and Dawson Road. The speed is 30 mph. That is ridiculous. If the city really wants people to drive 30, they should install speed humps like those all over Lake Park instead of fleecing the citizens with bogus speeding camera fines.
Investing in the Albany Museum of Art is an investment in culture for the entire community. There goes Dip Gaines talking about "his people's needs." His people need to get jobs and quit living off working people.
It's amazing that so many U.S. congressmen have scams to funnel money to their families. They set up phony foundations, phony jobs, and take money from shady foreign governments and businesses. No wonder they don't want to retire and keep running for re-election well into their 80s.
Wynfield Park, please get some considerate and compassionate CNAs on your second floor. They don’t want to work. When residents need them, they come and talk bad to them. They come if and when they want to. This a nursing home, find other employment if you don’t want to perform your job. You are being watched and documented.
Squawker who takes every opportunity to complain about former Commissioner Fletcher: She's moved on. How about you do the same?
To the SMR complaining about Raphael Warnock: I could not find anything ... no, not on Sen. Warnock but on former Sens. Perdue and Loeffler. Kelly did sponsor some bills; can't see where Perdue did. Know what else I didn't find on Sen. Warnock? Allegations of insider trading or attempts to use his office to benefit the rich. Signed, Yours Truly
If it takes a law to stop you from holding a classroom discussion with 5-year-olds about sex, you shouldn't be a teacher. Actually, you shouldn't be allowed within several miles of a school. -- Soul Alchemy
Student loan forgiveness is a farce. Just something else for taxpayers to pay due to lack of responsibilities. I wonder if Biden will forgive my credit card bills.
Escalating full Russian proxy war with history’s weakest President and largest deficit, there is a call for strategic measures: reduction in non-essential gas consumption, shoring up vital utilities, mobilizing civil readiness, prioritizing military readiness, pre-draft plans and suspension of non-essential government programs, grants and payments.
Offended Squawker. Thank you for recognizing the truth in my squawks. I try to be accurate; drives liberals crazy. You sound like the pronoun police, how's that working for you? Perhaps you could make this Republican fellow happy with some pertinent views of Albany politics. The Patriot
Squawker, don't be sorry, be informed. Kemp, Trump, et al supposedly made their money before becoming, as you say, public servants. Check how and when this money was made. Your claim is Abrams' wealth comes from donations. Unless I am wrong, those donations are for the charitable organizations or for the campaigns she is running.
