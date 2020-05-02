I went to Publix today and was amazed to see so many people without face masks. I follow the rules of the store and walk in the direction of the arrows trying to stay 6 feet away from other people. There was a group in there who appeared to be having a family reunion in the middle of the aisle. Not one of them had a face mask on. Also saw another group coming in on my way out who were all close together and not a one had a mask on.
Know what a post tortoise is? It's a tortoise sitting on top of a fence post. Trump and Kemp are like post tortoises. They didn't get there by themselves. They don't belong up there, and they don't know what to do up there. They've been elevated beyond their ability to function, and you just wonder what kind of idiot would put them up there to begin with.
Sweden has got it right.
Hey Squawker, you certainly are an SMR as labeled by 'Yours Truly.' Let me enlighten you: Democratic women who want to give benefit of the doubt to women who "claim" they have been sexually abused are silent now because they see that it is a waste of precious time, money and energy. Trump set the precedent when he avoided the plethora of truthful women who accused him. You "disciples" believed him ... now we believe Biden.
Anybody that thinks Biden would be a better president than Trump has got to be "tetched" in the head.
I've always considered Publix the "gold standard" when it comes to groceries and customer service, but this has all changed. No masks, no gloves, employees stocking dairy aisles with no mask, no gloves and blocking the aisle. What a shame.
Why are Donald's eyelids so white, lighter than the rest of his face and so on?
Apparently Gov. Kemp doesn’t care about losing lives. I hope he feels the same when it comes to losing votes.
Stacey Abrams needs to cut down on her crying. Doesn’t she realize there is a shortage of tissue in this country? People need to stay 10 feet away from her with her tears splattering all over the place.
If Kemp opens up this state with all the problems that we have right now, there will be so many dead people that a Republican won't get elected for the next 100 years.
It's not the government's job to provide your health care or check about your well-being. Only a moronic communist would believe that the same group of people that sent Indians onto reservations are your friends and actually care about you. Grow up and develop coping skills, you left-wing dingbats.
I made too much money in 2019 to qualify for Trump's stimulus check. All the conflicted conservatives that have their socialist government check can give it to me.
Is The Herald going to profile any of the 24 or more challengers for the Senate seat Loeffler holds? I’m no Doug Collins fan, but it would be informative to know what, besides his experience and being Trump’s choice, he and other candidates would bring to the office.
Governor Whitmer is doing what's best for the health of her state's citizens and not for what's best for Trump's ego and love of money.
I'm proud Bo Dorough is my mayor.
