I don't blame Mike Rogers for being mad. As long as our courts keep turning thieves and other dangerous criminals loose, we will continue to lose businesses.
What a sad, sad story about Mike Rogers. I would like to nominate Mike for chief of police and/or mayor and/or governor.
I would feel bad about thieves taking from Mike Rogers, but I heard that they caught this person in his store and let him go. They should have detained him while the police were called. Sounds like he's trying to generate sympathy or more money from the governments that he's borrowed from.
To the doorknob licker for Trump: Do you lick all doorknobs or just those in your home? Does your family know about your weakness for door hardware, and have you sought treatment for your addiction?
Come on, man. High noon, and not a Sunday Herald to be found at rack or convenience store in town.
Good thing Trump's nose doesn't grow like Pinocchios. If it did, it would stretch from D.C. to Hawaii.
While I understand the Democratic presidential hopefuls trying to appeal to the black voters in some states, South Carolina for example, I fail to see all of these efforts and money spent when in fact the national black voters are about 13% of the voting population. In dozens of states, the black vote is not a factor at all. A good example is Bernie, whose home state has about zero black voters. In a national election, one must appeal to the 50.1%.
Albany State University was at its best during the leadership of presidents Dr. Billy Black and Portia Shields. During their administration, enrollment increased and ASU produced high-quality students. After Dr. Shields' retirement, ASU has been declining in all areas. ASU needs a highly qualified and visionary leader.
The Democratic party claims to be strong supporter of diversity. But the Democratic debate stage had all white candidates only -- no blacks, Hispanics or Asians. Only explanation for this is that Democratic party is made up of hypocrites.
Honk if you are tired of the Chamber of Commerce wanting to take away the rights of those injured, maimed or killed in our state with more immunity to those businesses that cause harm to our fellow citizens.
Really enjoyed the story of the two judges who visited Albany. They seem like really interesting people; I'm glad they shared with The Herald.
To the squawker about the police car with no headlights on: What made you think that Albany policemen were law-abiding citizens?
Why did the woman steal the Dougherty County EMS ambulance last week? I never saw that in the article.
The idea of licking door knobs anywhere illustrates how your way of thinking is self-destructive and dangerous to others, squawker.
Well, "Yours Truly," I wondered when you would finally show some true colors; beyond that delusion in writing about Albany being a fantasy world. New in town? No, it's more than that, isn't it? Maybe banishment from your own? You should be so lucky to be in SOWEGA, better get to church, help a vet, thank a farmer and vote for teacher and police pay hikes. Or hit 75 North with a full tank.
