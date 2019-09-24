I'm with you squawker, the peeing contest that Dish and Sports South have engaged in has cost us the best and most exciting Braves season in years. They say it is all about money. Strange thing is that while we have been missing all of the games, my Dish bill hasn't gone down a penny. Bad on you.
By reading the Albany Herald Squawkbox, there are a lot of uninformed voters in Dougherty County. Wake up, people, and research the candidates before you spout off and destroy America.
To the squawker who has not heard any specific legal grounds for impeachment. Legally they can impeach him for just one of the things he says on any given day. Morally and ethically, just start listening to the news that publishes factual things about Trump (and Fox does not report 95 % of those things). It will take hundreds of hours for you to absorb all the actual things that are grounds for impeachment.
When will we stop listening to self-serving politicians and start thinking for ourselves? It's become a serious problem in America. These people do not care about you.
Thanks to Zaxby’s for serving a Georgia Forestry Commission (group) after normal closing time. Not just once but twice. Y'all earned my business.
Why do people drive their cars in yards when they could easily stay on the road? I spend time and money trying to grow grass, and lazy people cut through and kill it.
Squawker said he could name 10 reasons why Trump should be impeached, yet he did not list even one reason.
Saw plenty of brainwashed kids out crying and afraid about the same thing Al Gore became a multimillionaire from so he could buy a string of mansions. God’s still on the throne, not Al.
Amazing how, with the evidence tearing the world apart, people still deny climate change because politicians told them it was not true.
So-called proponents of the Second Amendment conveniently overlook that part about "A well regulated militia." Where is that militia?
You can tell when gas-bag No. 1 Rush Limbaugh says something on his ridiculous radio show: All the local "conservatives" go out and repeat his ramblings on social media and everywhere else anyone will listen. Hint: Most of what he says is not true and repeating it only exposes you for what you are, nothing but a follower without an original thought.
The hypocritical politicians and celebrities spewing climate change arguments have multiple lavish homes and are flying around the world in private jets without regard to their carbon footprint.
Angry squawker, a whole lot of active and reserve military personnel think the wall is an outstanding idea. Most of the suffering came from Obama's insistence that we cut defense budgets and fly around the world apologizing to everyone and their brother. Get some history my friend.
False Flags/Deep State are organizations run and armed by the U.S.A, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. And it was not Iran that hit Saudi oil fields. My intel tells me it was one of these three.
The liberal climate change rhetoric is not about improving the environment, rather a tool for liberals to gain political power.