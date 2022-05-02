squawkbox@albanyherald.com
After reading the Squawkbox, education in this state cannot be fixed by just giving the teachers a raise.
Democrats are trying to buy votes with student loan forgiveness. They give no thought of people who worked their way through college or whose parents sacrificed to send children to school. Many young people joined the military at 18 to serve and then use the VA Bill to go to college. Thousands of those people were killed in battle, especially the Vietnam War.
Study, work hard, get a good job and the Democrats will redistribute your money to someone that didn’t.
For the first time in history, you can say “he’s an idiot” and 90% of the world will know who you are talking about.
Are the citizens of Dougherty County taught that when it’s nighttime, raining or foggy, you should keep your headlights off? Even when I flash my headlights on and off, they don’t get it. I have long concluded that the majority of motorists in Albany are burdened with a low intellect or no common sense.
The health care system no longer works because of the greed of two main groups: the for-profit medical industry and the insurance industry. The Democrats have done nothing to help, unless you happen to be one of those who always pays nothing for just about everything.
Does the Republican Party have any integrity? The lies are too many to detail. None of the leaders of their party will admit to what they said on tape. We are not talking about false promises, but suborning criminal acts. And the locals running for office are supporters of what is now that party’s love of amoral behavior. This party can claim the moral low ground.
Good point, YT. MTG is not just a joke, she is a criminal and should not just be kept off the ballot but put in jail. She is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia, and it’s obvious that that doesn’t concern her. What’s so amazing, though, are people who say she’s “doing her job.” She’s done nothing.
Nancy Pelosi is visiting Ukraine. Unfortunately, she plans to come back.
Racist Squawker who criticizes U.S. leaders because they are black: I would be willing to bet your next three disability checks that each person you smeared with your garbage is a whole sight more intelligent than you. People like you are what’s wrong with our country.
They’re often imitated, but no one’s music comes close to The Beatles.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg donated $5.6 million dollars to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, so it is easy to see how Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossloff stole the two Georgia Senate races. Brad was basically paid to just look the other way.
Biden is resorting to pure tyranny, completely bypassing the United States Congress, which is the entity empowered to make laws and mandating massive new gun control laws via Executive Orders.
Can you believe it, the richest Republican Senator in the Senate wants to elect more Republicans to raise more taxes on the middle-class and abolish Social Security and Medicare in five years? And my Republican friends think this is a good idea.
