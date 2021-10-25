squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Forrest Gump was a runner. Scott Ludwig is a runner. Forrest had enough sense not to try to write a column in the newspaper. Ludwig should just keep running and go home. A writer he is not.
I’m not even eligible to vote in the Ward III City Commission election (I live in Ward IV); I support candidate Salaam based upon what I read in the Sunday Herald. She seems to have a “new vision for the community” and a genuine desire for unity. Albany is in dire need of both of these and more.
I have a couple of “Stupid Human Tricks” of my own, but I have never known anyone who isn’t double-jointed but could clap their elbows together with their hands on their hips or anyone who can blow floating spit bubbles. I have to admit, I’m impressed.
Great Op-Eds, Perspectives in Sunday paper. Especially enjoyed Haley Kennedy. I too love American history.
Don’t buy Nike. Nike equals slave labor.
SMR, are you serious? You’re asking for proof about Trump’s 30,000 documented lies? Google, Yahoo, Bing, maybe even Ask Jeeves have proven the Lying King is the most dishonest liar in history. You’re either so deep in the cult or so stupid that you probably still think Trump won the election. I honestly feel sorry for you, given the meaningless existence you must lead. Signed, Yours Truly
This isn’t a refugee crisis anymore. It is an invasion.
Mitch McConnell is the worst kind of political scumbag. He knows his ignorant constituency will continue to re-elect him, so he’s quit doing anything to help the American people, only keeping his minions in line so that they don’t pass any “opposition” legislation, even if it would benefit American citizens. What a con man.
Good to read Haley Kennedy’s column in the Herald again. She is a talented writer.
Ralph Nader could have said the same things about Nancy and Chuck, but he chose to pick on Mitch.
If fences don’t work, then why is the federal government spending $455,000 to build one around Biden’s beach house? Democrats are such hypocrites.
How about a Ronda Rich-type article for Southview in Sunday paper?
Now that the Braves are in the World Series, will Woke Coke and Delta lobby MLB to require their home games be played in another state?
A “true American” doesn’t continue to support someone who incited a riot to overthrow democracy simply because he lost an election certified by the electoral college. A “true American” knows that repeating the same lie doesn’t make it so. Trump enabler AG Barr even said there was no voter fraud. Trump lost. Move on.
I hope the voters in Wards II, III and V read the stories on the candidates who are running in the municipal election. For many of us, it’s our only way to learn anything about the candidates. Thank you, Albany Herald.
Some of you Squawkers are watching way too much CNN.
Congratulations to Jim Wright on being named to the “Clean 13.” This is not just one of those political paybacks ... Jim is the real deal. He does his job without fanfare, and the proof is in all the projects he has headed on behalf of this community. This honor is well-deserved.
