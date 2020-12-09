squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Joe Biden’s biggest mistake during his run for president was promising to appoint women and people of color to his cabinet. When you make a statement like that, you are eliminating so many people that may be more qualified to hold these positions. That is a foolish thing to do. It is affirmative action at its worst.
The chicken little Republican Senators and House of Representatives are complicit in the destruction of our democracy as long as they continue to remain silent about fact that Joe Biden won the election. It will be a cold day in Hades before I vote for a Republican again except for our courageous Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.
Tracy Taylor has not removed his yard signs at Westover High School. I wonder if he is leaving them for the next election.
For the Democratic squawker: I would rather live under President Trump as a dictator than Sleepy Joe and Crazy Harris in the White House. The country would be better off. Besides he is against killing of unborn babies. You may not know it, but that is a sin, as is homosexuality and same-sex marriage. Try reading your Bible, if you have one.
Amen, Fletcher. Trump’s faithful will take a dictatorship as long as he’s in office.
Joe Biden will be a pushover for China. China will be able to bully Biden around and basically get anything they want.
Lobbying, in any other country it is called exactly what it is: bribery and corruption.
Old Scribe, please enlighten all the SMRs that history is repeating itself. Republicans mess things up, and the Democrats have to come in and fix things.
Today I saw a TV commercial which featured a married couple of the same race. I think the commercial was made a few years ago.
My wife and I recently spent time at Phoebe at the CCU on the fourth floor and the observation unit on the second floor. Amazing staff and equipment at the CCU My hat is off to Scott Steiner and the whole Phoebe family for what they do during these trying times. But for the life of me, I cannot understand why such a large percentage of employees are not only overweight but morbidly overweight.
Trump is for the rich? Then why did the rich provide Biden with his war chest?
I am unable to navigate the stairs at the Lee County Courthouse. Where are the accommodations for folks that use wheelchairs or just cannot climb the stairs? I thought all buildings were refitted to accommodate the disabled. Come on, Lee County.
I bet if the political signs on the city right-of-way in front of Commissioner Fletcher’s restaurant weren’t her party choices, she would have removed them herself. Who knows? Perhaps Commissioner “I opt out of the mask mandate” even placed the signs there herself, opting out of city ordinances as well.
Nice to see the return of Cryptofun to the paper. It’s been MIA for months. But did you have to use such a small font for Celebrity Cipher? I wear bifocals but needed a magnifying glass just to read it.
How a man wins says a lot about his character. How he loses says even more. Of course, for Trump supporters, character never mattered anyway. That Masked Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.