squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

 Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

I’m a former Democrat, now Independent, never Republican, who doesn’t let anyone, preacher or politician, tell me who to vote for. You RINOs are just upset because black churches with their Souls-to-Polls initiative got people out to vote in the last election turning Georgia blue. Tell the truth and expose Satan’s lies.

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated