I’m a former Democrat, now Independent, never Republican, who doesn’t let anyone, preacher or politician, tell me who to vote for. You RINOs are just upset because black churches with their Souls-to-Polls initiative got people out to vote in the last election turning Georgia blue. Tell the truth and expose Satan’s lies.
Still waiting for the stories about the multi-colored fentanyl that was expected to show up in trick-or-treat bags. Or was this just another social media hoax/scare?
People do some low things with kids’ candy, and we check it every year. I taught my kids to check their children’s. This has got to be the worst. Cops may have to get involved. We know drugs are bad, but for someone to throw not just 1 but 2 Auburn tickets in our granddaughter’s bag! That’s just the lowest of lows.
As we approach Nov. 8 and beyond, let’s remind ourselves to show Amazing Grace to one another.
Ha ha, it took less than a day. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, armed with Friday pollster results from around the country, ruined Chuck Todd’s Sunday morning. “You’re living in a bubble, Chuck, no one cares about 2020 or Mar-a-Lago.” It’s about retirees and working families’ pocketbooks. The Patriot
Sad to see Porterfield United Methodist Church purge it’s members based on politics. It is definitely a lose-lose situation that has nothing to do with Christianity.
I’d like to buy this Albany Commission for what it’s worth and sell it for what it thinks it’s worth. These people are the lowest of the low, taking from the community they are supposed to represent.
Even Duct Tape can’t fix stupid, but it can muffle the sound.
I always wondered why the early voting did not have extended hours in Dougherty County. They should always have been the same as the regular polls.
All of the political hatred and violence can be blamed on Georgia’s own Newt Gingrich. He started it during the Republican Revolution in 1994.
All pay raises for any elected official, and increases in taxes should be voted on by the taxpayers. Who else knows better if they have been doing their jobs or not?
Low voter turnout tells me voters of all ages and races are just lazy. Nobody wants to make an effort to go to the Civic Center. Extending the hours is not going to help.
How has America gone so far down that employers cannot demand from their employees personal hygiene and appearance requirements? Shopping today at Albany’s largest discount store, I was appalled by the hair, dirty clothes, low pants, etc. If I pay you, I should be able to demand you have appearance that won’t offend.
Man, I really do love this country.
Too many times I see vehicles rolling or running stop signs. I even told officers at a certain stop intersection, but so far the infractions continue.
Twenty women have accused Trump of some type of sexual misconduct, but they are all lying. Walker tells us the domestic abuses, abortion allegations and other issues brought up are all lies. Trump’s fake Christians have set aside their common sense and core values and decided to look the other way, again.
