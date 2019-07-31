Squawker, are you really naive enough to think some of us don’t remember LBJ and the Democrats raiding the Social Security coffers, and opening it to social programs as being the cause of short funding in the program? Yeah, we are living longer. Had the program been left untouched, the money for that event would still be there.
Braves GM, do us Braves fans a favor and get rid of Luke Jackson. I can’t bear watching him pitch one more game.
DJ Vinson died a hero Aug. 3, 2008 ... which is this Saturday. Let us never forget how we all should live.
If you are threatening to beat me up, you are the terrorist.
The Art Museum’s “BarFight 2” features a competition of art-inspired cocktails from three bars. This follows Liberty House’s beer fundraiser. Is there any way in this town to raise money without alcohol?
I find it amazing and offensive that a local TV station would include a story and photographs about a racist group whose “boot camp” is nothing more than an opportunity to teach anti-white propaganda to impressionable kids. Why would anyone support something like this or a media outlet that glorifies it?
Are the books at Albany Tech really free or are they paid for by the taxpayers? I have never seen anything in life that is really free, especially from the government. It has to be paid for by somebody and that is the taxpayers.
Carlton, did you check the headline in Tuesday’s paper? Shame on you. Now we have “purposed” T-SPLOST projects, rather than proposed?
What would be amazing to see in our communities is our streets getting paved, street lights working, street signs in place and no litter along the side of streets and highways.
City Maintenance, do they ever complete a job? On the 1600 block of Acker, a post was installed about six months ago to replace the damaged one from storm Michael. New post, with damaged one still standing.
The Democratic Party should change its name to Vladimir Lenin Josef Stalin Communist Party and their party symbol to a red banner with a sickle and hammer.
Trump and his party are the party of exclusion. They hate minorities, Muslims, gay people and immigrants. But, of course, they’re “Christians.”
Who’s that new guy whose picture ran with Carlton Fletcher’s column in Wednesday’s paper?
Kentucky farmers are quitting tobacco and growing hemp.
Garfield Heights, Ohio, has sentenced a 79-year-old lady to jail for continuously feeding feral cats despite repeated warnings. Time for Albany to adopt a similar ordinance. The birds need the help.
Social Security was doing fine. It was invested and more and more people were paying in. The problem began when the morons in D.C. found out about all the money in the Social Security account and decided to put in an IOU, take the money and balance the budget. Left alone, there would have been no problems.
If you truly believe the Democrats that national health is worthwhile, then ask a veteran who is on national health care, which is the Veterans Administration. Ask them if they are getting quality and timely service at their clinics and hospitals.