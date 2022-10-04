I am a Republican and I wish we had a better candidate than Hershel Walker. However, you have to remember that Sen. Warnock voted for President Biden’s spending bills, when one senator could have broken the tie. Warnock wouldn’t, but Hershel Walker will.
I broke out laughing at the Equality Man’s squawk with the two reasons that Democrats are better than Republicans. Here are three why they're not: Biden, Harris and Abrams. And where do you get off calling yourself "equality" anything?
Albert Einstein said, "The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance." Sound like anyone on this page?
The flashing light on Westgate indicating a school zone is ridiculous. Perhaps City Commissioner Chad Warbington could look into this issue?
I've said it before, I'll say it again. Billy Mathis keeps falsely building hopes that a hospital is going to be built in Lee County. Ain't gonna happen.
SMRs constantly prove their ignorance almost every time they open their mouths. One SMR claims that Westchester County, N.Y., has been a "Republican bastion" for the last 30 years. County Executive is George Latimer. They are represented in Congress by Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones. All three are Democrats. You lose. Signed, Yours Truly
Carlton, I don't agree with a lot of what you write, but I appreciate the fact that you're willing to express yourself in an effort to generate discussion. I don't know if you realize what a part of this community you've become. As long as you keep feeling it, keep writing about it.
Funny how the Trump-lovers were all dead-set on getting Brian Kemp out of office when their master was mad at him and now they're fawning all over him. He's only Trump light, they say, but that's better than nothing.
The government wants to do away with paper money and implement a centralized digital currency that allows monitoring of all financial transactions. It is only a matter of time until this sinister plan is implemented.
The people who still don't believe in climate change are reminiscent of the people who once believed the Earth was flat. At least the ignorance of the flat Earth people was due to the facts not being widely known. Given the plethora of evidence available, anyone not believing in climate change is just stupid. The Equality Man
Fletcher, please, no more hissy fits. We're still gonna get on you. Just do your job.
Social Security was solvent and considered to be unbreakable until LBJ, a Democrat, pillaged the account to pay for shortfalls created by his war in Vietnam, which was costing a billion dollars per day at the height of the war. Bear in mind, the U.S. had a population then of only 200 million.
According to Kamala Harris, only people of color were affected by Hurricane Ian. Biden and Harris are two peas in a pod, and they are both clueless.
Pat Riot and other Trumpsters, please justify your leader taking top secret documents to his golf course. Justify his support for Putin attacking and killing thousands in Ukraine. Until you do, you have no credibility on any issue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.