Thanks, Carlton, for sharing your colon cancer journey. Congratulations! People also need to know that there are new screening tests for colon cancer that only require a stool sample rather than the more difficult colonoscopy. These new tests aren't right for everyone, but ask your doctor. Low-income people may be able to get free screening through Horizons Community Solutions.
I find it hilarious how Trump worshipers make excuses for him until he says something outlandish against something they believe in, then they become silent ... and keep supporting him. This kind of blind loyalty reminds me of the Germans who were taken in -- and then over -- by Hitler.
There are way too many commercials about Medicare updates, lawyers and cars on TV. Wait, I may need a Medicare update, my boss said no raise, maybe I can sue him for something and buy a new car.
Isn't Chad Warbington the guy who posted on Facebook about wanting to make Lake Park (where he lives) a gated community? Does a person who exhibits this kind of elitist thinking really believe the people in Ward IV can trust him? Good luck, Roger.
Trump voters better buy all of you Christmas presents soon because when he puts more tariffs on the Chinese in December you will not be able to afford anything.
You people who generalize in forums like the Squawkbox and those other ridiculous online sites and talk about a whole race of people based on a few people of that race are the kinds of closet racists who have fallen all over themselves blindly following Trump.
With much daily news of young male violence every day now, Democratic Senator Patrick Moynihan's long-ago speech on the Senate floor predicted that government-sponsored welfare spawning fatherless households and destroying the traditional family societal culture would result in the uncivilized violent young male behavior too common now. What was sown is now being reaped. That prophecy was not heeded.
Trump is the truth and the way. You squawkers who "hope" I'm just joking when I say he is the only way America will become great again are part of the problem in this country. Follow Trump or get out of the way. His is the true way.
Chris Wray should've been fired weeks ago. Trump sure did pick a doozy.
If you put all the clowns who were fired by Trump together, you could have six or seven seasons of "Dancing with the Stars" ... but I definitely wouldn't call these bozos "stars."
Gun control laws don’t stop bad guys from getting guns. They just create more victims of violence instead.
I'm looking forward to this year's ChalkFest. Which musicians are playing this year?
While the sheriff and his crew are bragging about the low number of people in our jail, people who should be in jail are shooting and killing each other. Maybe it's time we should be moving in the opposite direction, locking the criminals up instead of turning them lose.
Cory Booker voted against allowing Americans to buy much cheaper drugs from Canada. In the last six years he has taken $267,000 from big pharma. Do you think they got their money's worth?