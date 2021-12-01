squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Looks like some petty squawkers will be “dipping” into their bucket of excuses today after Tuesday’s election results. Way to go, Dip Gaines.
Your “true president is just sitting back,” collecting as much money as he can from lost souls who still foolishly believe his grifting. “Ruler of all,” really? His “rightful place” is behind bars. Hopefully between the Maxwell trial and myriad lawsuits he will end up there very soon.
Time does fly. Kid wanting “two front teeth” for Christmas now needs a full set, Poligrip, and a Hurrycane.
I’m not a reporter and don’t play one in the Squawkbox. You would think the lead story in the Herald on Wednesday would be the results of the Albany City Commission runoff. That “Dip” Gaines defeated B.J. Fletcher in spite of the low turnout. I’m just saying.
Let me be among the first to say: Thank you, B.J. Fletcher, for your service over the past eight years. When I have called on you, you’ve always responded. I think the people of Ward III made a mistake, but time will tell. I simply wish you the best as you look to the next phase of your life.
It’s not just that the Exchange Club puts on such amazing events for the public, it’s that they do it to help underprivileged children. This is an awesome club with some truly amazing members.
What reward are you going to receive when Trump is supposedly returned to his “rightful place” as president? The thought that you are going to receive some type of reward is as if he is some type of God is ridiculous and cult-like. There is only one God, if you truly believe. And Trump is as far from it as one can get.
Too bad Trump not still president as we worry about the new COVID variant. He doesn’t need data. Republicans don’t care if anybody takes the vaccine anyway, so we don’t really need one that works. And we can treat it with off-the-shelf drugs and get good press by just claiming that they work. It wouldn’t really be a big problem — unless you get sick.
The voters of Ward lll deserve the “Dip” after some of the lowest voter turnout on record. Do not complain when “Dip” votes to give the COVID money to his pals and not fix the sewer system. Then your property taxes will explode. Shameful for the folks that did not vote.
They can’t hold court at the Civic Center; we are waiting on Trump to come and speak there.
The Democrats’ top priority is to be in power, not your health or safety. The Democrats are salivating over this new variant hoping to keep control of people in the U.S.
I don’t know if I’d want my “million-dollar car” exposed to the public in this community. The Albany Police will provide little protection.
Crude oil is down almost $20 off of its highs, so why isn’t this downward trend showing up at the gas pumps?
Yours Truly, Dip sounds like a gang moniker, and B.J. is short for Ms. Fletcher’s first and middle names. Plus, B.J. Fletcher has signed the front side of checks for many years. What about Dip?
Trumpsters, help me out. Where do I sign up for the best ever Trump health care plan he promised? Oh, that’s right, another lie.
