Someone said we cannot become like a third-world country. I feel like we already are with over 50,000 National Guardsmen going to D.C. to insure a civil inauguration. Lord, have mercy.
So Rev. Warnock received his COVID vaccine shot ahead of all the seniors. I think Warnock is 51 years old. How did he, not a senator yet, get ahead of all the 65-and-over population that are having to sleep in their cars and camp outside in order to try to get their shots? Shameful.
History will record that Trump was impeached a second time for inciting his cult to overthrow the results of a free and fair election, which he lost. This behavior was worse than a third-world country. Cheney and her GOP colleagues should be applauded for their courage. Will the Trump enablers in the Senate vote to remove this clear and present danger to our democracy? God only knows.
Got my COVID shot today at Phoebe Sumter. They were well-organized, and everything was done expertly and in a courteous manner. Many thanks to all the Phoebe Sumter personnel and the firemen who assisted.
Impeaching Trump when he is scheduled to leave the office in a week shows vicious vindictiveness by the Democrats. This must be a novel approach of Biden’s stated goal of unifying the country.
I don’t know who Will Thault is, but I like the way he thinks.
Is there any limit how much debt the U.S. can have before going bankrupt? If there is, what is it? When interest rates return to normal levels, we will have to borrow more to pay the interest.
Donald Trump is so inspirational, he inspired a BLM activist to join in on the D.C. riots.
The people who stormed the Capitol last week honestly thought they could overturn the election, then go home and get on with their lives. Now they’ll never have a chance to be brain surgeons and rocket scientists. That Masked Man
Having Biden for president is scary, but having Trump is even scarier.
Amid the 1/6/21 horrific D.C. protest, prior BLM, Antifa protesters of Portland, Minnesota, New York and prior D.C. draws bye on similar attacks on personal, municipal, state and federal property and officers, Sen. Ran Paul, armed public threats, burning, looting, destruction and death. Violence in one case justified, that of 1/6 condemned. Once blind, Lady Justice now sees. We best be thinking the implications of all.
Carlton, how long should Republicans give Biden before they start harassing him like the Democrats harassed President Trump? Should we do it from Day 1 like the Democrats did? For Carlton, liberals, Democrats, and all the other idiots, KMA ... I’m sure you can figure out what it means.
Folks, if the things the left is pulling now doesn’t scare you to death, you better wake up. Eventually people will get tired of having their freedom stomped on, and the power will swing back the other way. My old boss had two favorite sayings: “The sun doesn’t shine on the same dog’s a-- all the time” and “The same things that make you laugh now can make you cry later.” Words of wisdom.
The Democrats only have a three-word vocabulary: impeach, impeach, impeach.
